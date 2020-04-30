In times of crisis, Pawnee’s scrappy civil servants always know how to bond together to inspire change. Last week, NBC announced that Parks and Recreation will be returning for a 30-minute reunion episode, to air on April 30. Sponsored by State Farm and Subaru, the Parks and Recreation reunion episode will benefit the charity organization Feeding America. In anticipation for the big event, the network shared a short, social distance-themed teaser clip featuring Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson. Check it out:

When Leslie checks in on Ron to see how he’s holding up in quarantine, is it any surprise that he’s doing, well, great? “I’ve built up about a twelve-year supply of venison jerky. I can ship you some. You’d probably have to get your incisor teeth sharpened,” states Swanson. When Leslie asks him if he’s been practicing social distancing, he simply replies, “I’ve been practicing social distancing since I was four years old.” Yep. Same old Ron.

It’s been five years since we last saw the Parks and Rec gang. The series finale was a whirlwind, jumping in time to various points in the future. In each time lapse, we saw the lives of these beloved characters play out in surprisingly sweet ways. Now, Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, Retta, and more will return for the reunion special.

Rumors of a Parks and Rec reunion have been floating around for years now, but the actors’ busy schedules made it difficult to set anything in stone. Since film and television production has all but stopped in response to the global pandemic, the actors are able to film their individual parts from the comfort of their own homes. The result will be a DIY-style Parks and Rec episode, featuring Zoom calls and FaceTimes as the former parks department attempts to stay connected during coronavirus.

The Parks and Recreation reunion special will air Thursday, April 30 on NBC at 8:30PM.