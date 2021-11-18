That’s Sebastian Stan as rocker Tommy Lee and Lily James as Baywatch star Pamela Anderson in the image above. They play the iconic ’90s celebrity couple in the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which dramatizes the story behind one of the most infamous tabloid stories of all-time: Anderson and Lee’s sex tape, which leaked onto the internet and became an international sensation. And as you can see from that image, they have absolutely nailed the look of their characters. It’s kind of uncanny.

The show also stars Seth Rogen as the man responsible for finding and releasing the sex tape online. The rest of the creative team is really solid as well; the show was directed by Craig Gillespie, who previously did I, Tonya and co-written by Rob Siegel, the writer of The Wrestler and the writer and director of Big Fan, and D.V. DeVicentis, the writer of Grosse Pointe Blank and High Fidelity, along with a writer on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. These are the people you want making a television series about the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape scandal.

The first teaser for the show was just unveiled, and between the impressive performances by James and Stan, and the hellacious mullets that Rogen and Nick Offerman are sporting, it looks very promising. Watch it below:

The rest of the cast includes Taylor Schilling and ... Andrew Dice Clay? This thing is going to be wild. The first three episodes of Pam & Tommy premiere on Hulu on February 2. New episodes follow weekly.