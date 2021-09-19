New HBO Max Spot Reveals First Footage From ‘Peacemaker’

If you watched all 17 hours of the Emmys this year, and you stuck it out to hour 15, then you were treated to a spot for HBO Max and all the films and shows they have coming up through the end of 2021 and into 2022. The lineup includes films like Dune, King Richard, The Matrix Resurrections, and shows like Insecure, Succession, and the new Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That. The spot also featured our very first (and, sadly, very brief) glimpse of footage from the upcoming Peacemaker TV series.

The show is spun off from James Gunn’s recent film The Suicide Squad; Gunn created the show, wrote the entire thing, and directed five of the eight episodes of the limited series. John Cena stars, reprising his role as the patriotic, earnest, and deranged superhero Peacemaker. Also joining him from The Suicide Squad are Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland, who played two members of Amanda Waller’s staff from the film. Other cast members include Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, and Robert Patrick (as Peacemaker’s father, which just feels right).

You can see the Peacemaker footage in the HBO Max spot below:

There’s not much known about the show and its plot at this point, although the post-credits scene of The Suicide Squad made it clear that it could be set before or after the events of the film. It also reportedly features an appearance from at least one other DC Comics superhero: Judomaster, who will be played by Nhut Le.

Peacemaker debuts on HBO Max in January of 2022.

