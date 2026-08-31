For the first time in years, there’s a new Pokémon movie.

Announced at the 2026 Pokémon World Championships, the film is titled Pokémon: Wild Card, and is expected to premiere in 2027.

Accoring to the official Pokémon site, the film was made “in partnership with Japanese animation studio CloverWorks” and “tells the exciting story of a Pokémon TCG player and his partner Mimikyu. When the time comes to put their cards on the table, will they have what it takes to achieve their goals?”

Pokémon also released a first teaser for the film on its official YouTube channel:

READ MORE: Disney Announces Major New Deal With Pokémon

A Pokémon movie about a Pokémon card game player? What’s next? A series of Pokémon cards based on the Pokémon movie about a Pokémon card game player? And then a movie about the cards based on the Pokémon movie about a Pokémon card game player?

Pokémon: Wild Card will be the first feature film in the world of Pokémon since 2020’s Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, which was ultimately released in the United States on Netflix in 2021. The news of Wild Card comes on the heels of Pokémon also announcing a major new distribution deal with Disney, who will stream the upcoming stop-motion animated Pokémon series from Aardman, Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu.

Pokémon’s most recent appearance in U.S. theaters was the live-action/animated hybrid film Detective Pikachu, which featured Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Pikachu. The film wound up earning more than $430 million worldwide, but thus far has not led to more American-made live-action Pokémon projects.

In the meantime, Pokémon: Wild Card is set to premiere in 2027.

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