Pokémon Horizons is evolving again—this time with a new batch of thrilling episodes streaming on Netflix in the U.S. this summer.

ScreenCrush is excited to exclusively announce the next wave of episodes from Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 — Rising Hope will premiere in the U.S. on Netflix on Friday, June 26.

According to an official synopsis courtesy of The Pokémon Company International, the upcoming episodes will continue to follow heroes Liko, Roy, Captain Pikachu, and their eclectic friends as they continue their journey to defeat the sinister global organization known as the Explorers, as well as stop the spread of Laquium—a mysterious mineral of extraterrestrial origin that makes Pokémon highly aggressive when exposed to it.

READ MORE: Pokémon Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Super Bowl Commercial

Check out the official synopsis, below:

Liko, Roy, and friends know they need to train even more if they want to be strong enough to take down the Explorers and stop the spread of Laquium once and for all! Training becomes top priority at Blueberry Academy, where all kinds of Pokémon wait to be encountered—and where Elite Four members and friends bring big-time battles. As Liko, Roy, and Dot grow stronger with their Pokémon, Ult discovers his own goal as a Trainer, and the Rising Volt Tacklers gain new insights about Terapagos and its connection to Laquium. Then, the Brave Olivine receives a surprise message that has the crew rushing to come up with a response!

Plus, watch a battle teaser clip from an upcoming Season 3 episode:

Pokémon Horizons is the first mainline Pokémon anime series to not feature Ash Ketchum as its primary protagonist.

The series instead follows two young trainers-turned-friends — Liko from Paldea and Roy from the Kanto region — as they team up with a group of airship explorers called the Rising Volt Tacklers to explore ancient mysteries in different regions.

All previously aired, English-dubbed episodes of Pokémon Horizons are streaming now on Netflix.

Established in 1996, Pokémon is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

See some exclusive stills from the upcoming episodes of Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 — Rising Hope, below.

Courtesy of Netflix/The Pokemon Company International Courtesy of Netflix/The Pokemon Company International loading...

Courtesy of Netflix/The Pokemon Company International Courtesy of Netflix/The Pokemon Company International loading...

Courtesy of Netflix/The Pokemon Company International Courtesy of Netflix/The Pokemon Company International loading...

Courtesy of Netflix/The Pokemon Company International Courtesy of Netflix/The Pokemon Company International loading...

Courtesy of Netflix/The Pokemon Company International Courtesy of Netflix/The Pokemon Company International loading...

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