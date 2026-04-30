Man Arrested After Hiding in Best Buy Overnight for Pokemon Cards

The upcoming Pokemon card set is called Chaos Rising, and considering the real-life chaos involved with getting Pokemon cards lately, there couldn’t possibly be a more fitting name.

Case in point: A man was arrested in California this week after he was discovered hiding out inside a closed Best Buy store overnight seemingly in hopes of being first to get new Pokemon cards set to be released in the morning.

Police discovered Patrick Keys, 45, inside a locked Best Buy in Pasadena Wednesday morning (April 29), just hours before new Pokemon TCG products were set to launch at store opening.

While other fans waited patiently for the Pokemon card drop outside the retail store overnight, Keys reportedly holed up inside the Best Buy, where it’s believed he hid from employees after they closed up shop the evening before. There were no signs of forced entry, according to NBC LA.

Employees noticed something was wrong when they spotted a mysterious figure moving through the store after hours while monitering a live security feed.

Authorities arrived at the store around 1AM and entered with help from employees. Keys was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of burglary after officers located him inside the store.

READ MORE: Nintendo Responds to White House’s Pokemon MAGA Meme

When “gotta catch ‘em call” turns into getting caught by the cops, it might be time for a new hobby.

Unfortunately, the Pokemon TCG hobby has turned into a gladiator sport over the past year.

Fueled by increased demand and artificial scarcity thanks to scalpers and resellers buying up TCG products at MSRP (retail price) and selling at inflated marked prices, it’s harder than ever to get Pokemon cards. Now it seems you gotta hide out in stores after hours. (Just kidding, don’t do that.)

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