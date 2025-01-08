Matt Reeves isn't ruling out the possibility of Robert Pattinson’s Batman joining the DC Universe.

The studio’s co-chief James Gunn recently revealed that he has “contemplated” bringing Pattinson’s Caped Crusader into his superhero universe and Reeves is open to the move as long as it “makes sense.”

Speaking to the Happy Sad Confused podcast at the Golden Globes, the 58-year-old filmmaker said: “It really comes down to whether it makes sense ... There was a story I wanted to tell. The epic crime saga. It's been important to me to play that out and James and Peter (Safran) have been really great about that. They are letting us do that.”

“What the future brings, I can't really tell you. I have no idea. My head is down right now on getting The Batman Part II shooting, which is the most important thing.”

Pattinson’s version of the hero currently exists outside the DC Universe but Gunn admits that he had talked about bringing him in.

The 58-year-old director said: “I've contemplated it, yeah. I contemplate everything. I talk about everything.”

The sequel to Reeves’ 2022 flick The Batman isn't scheduled for release until 2027 but Gunn defended the decision to delay the picture last month as it's “fairly common” to have lengthy gaps between big-budget blockbuster titles.

He wrote on the social media platform Threads: “To be fair, a 5 year gap or more is fairly common in sequels.

“7 years between Alien and Aliens. 14 years between Incredibles. 7 years between the first two Terminators. 13 years between Avatars. 36 years between Top Guns. And, of course, 6 years between Guardians Vol. 2 and Vol. 3.”

Gunn also explained that the picture had been delayed because a "full script" hadn't been completed. The 'Superman' filmmaker has a rule in place where no project at DC Studios can start production until a script is finished.

He wrote: “Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write.

“Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films.”

Reeves recently revealed that he had hopes that audiences will be “surprised” by The Batman Part II, although he is reluctant to share too much information about the film.

He told Deadline: “We’re doing something where the story continues from, but I hope that people will be surprised.”

Despite the flick's 2027 release date, Reeves has confirmed that the project will begin shooting this year.

