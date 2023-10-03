‘Priscilla’ Trailer: Sofia Coppola Tells the Presleys’ Story

Elvis certainly got a lot of attention last year, but it is not the entire story — especially not of Elvis’ wife Priscilla. For that, there is Sofia Coppola’s new film, simply titled Priscilla, and based on her own memoir of her life and her marriage to Elvis, Elvis and Me.

It seems like an intriguing combination of subject and director, and you can see some potential themes from Coppola’s earlier work that could potentially filter through the story of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Cailee Spaeny from Mare of Easttown plays the title role. (Spaeny will also soon be seen as the lead in the next Alien film.) The Elvis to her Priscilla is played by Jacob Elordi.

The trailer looks very Coppola-esque, let’s say. Take a look.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend. Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.

Priscilla is scheduled to open in theaters on November 3. I know this is a film about Priscilla and Elvis, but I hope the film at least acknowledges and celebrates her amazing work in The Naked Gun franchise. If not, then maybe that can be the subject of the inevitable sequel.

