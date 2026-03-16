Surprising no one given the continuing success of the films, director and star John Krasinski confirmed that A Quiet Place Part III is ready for production.

Krasinski, who starred in, co-wrote (or just flat-out wrote in the cast of the second movie), and directed the prior two Quiet Place films about a large-scale alien invasion, posted a photo on Instagram of the scripts for the upcoming Part III — featuring the names of returning stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, along with franchise newcomers Jack O’Connell (recently seen as the villainous vampire in Sinners), Jason Clarke, and Katy O’Brian.

“So proud to be a part of this #AQuietPlace family ... old and new!” Krasinski wrote. “Here we go!”

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The Quiet Place franchise, created by writers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, focuses on one family trying to survive in a world destroyed by an invasion of blind aliens who are extremely sensitive to sounds. After the first two films — co-starring Krasinski and real-life wife Emily Blunt — both did well, Paramount commissioned a prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One, which focused on a new set characters (led by actress Lupita Nyong’o and The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Joseph Quinn) in the earliest hours of the aliens’ arrival on earth. (Krasinski co-wrote and produced that one as well.)

The three Quiet Place films to date have grossed over $900 million worldwide.

A Quiet Place Part III is now scheduled to open in theaters on July 30, 2027.

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