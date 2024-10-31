John Krasinski to Star in ‘Jack Ryan’ Movie

John Krasinski will be returning as Jack Ryan for Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming film continuation of the show.

The 45-year-old actor starred as the action hero in Prime Video’s series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan from 2018 to 2023 and will now be reprising his role for the upcoming movie, which is being described as an “extension” of the program.

As well as The Office star, Wendell Pierce is confirmed to be returning as the CIA operator James Greer while Michael Kelly is said to be in negotiations about reprising his role as secret agent Mike November in the blockbuster.

Helming the flick will be Andrew Bernstein, who served as an executive producer and director of the second series of the Prime Video show, while the program’s fourth season scribe Aaron Rabin will be writing the script.

Krasinski will also be producing the picture with Allyson Seeger through Sunday Night Productions, while Andrew Form also produces.

Previously, the A Quiet Place star noted he wanted to end Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan with "an emotional impact" through its fourth and final season.

Speaking with TheWrap, Krasinski said: “We wanted to keep the action and thrills and all that for the audience, but I think most importantly to me was — if we were going to end it — to make sure that the audience also had a culmination of these characters and these relationships that they connected to, and that they felt that they were saying goodbye as well.”

“So I think for us, it was the emotional impact of making sure that we ended the show, rather than on some action-packed moment, that the moment was about all of us together.”

Reflecting on what made the series special, the actor pointed to Ryan’s relationship with his CIA confidant Greer as the aspect of the program that “meant the most to [him].”

The IF director continued: “I genuinely mean, the first thing that I did with Wendell, the way he was playing it, and the way that it wasn’t just this boss and an employee relationship, that there was a complex character talking to another hopefully complex character, and that we were just having so much fun in the scene, I thought, ‘Wow, this is really, really good.’”

"These two characters, at least for Season One, would be the fulcrum of the whole show. And when we did our first scene, I thought, ‘This might actually work.’”

