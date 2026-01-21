‘Snow White’ and ‘War of the Worlds’ Lead This Year’s Razzie Nominations
The nominees for the dubious prize of the Worst Movie of the Year are here.
Every spring just before the Academy Awards are announced, the Razzie Awards are given to the worst in cinema. Although their choices are not always the best (or, uh, the worst, I guess), the Razzies have been doing this for so long — these are the 46th Razzie nominations — that they are the de facto brand name in bad movie awards.
And this year’s nominees are a solid (or, uh, awful, I guess) batch of titles. In fact all five nominees for Worst Film — The Electric State, Hurry Up Tomorrow, Snow White, Star Trek: Section 31, and War of The Worlds — appeared on ScreenCrush’s own list of the worst movies of the year. (War of the Worlds was our #1 pick.)
War of the Worlds and the recent live-action Snow White led the way with six nominations apiece, followed by The Weeknd’s bio-musical Hurry Up Tomorrow with five nominations. I don’t love all the picks (the Razzies’ inevitable cutesy picks, like The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego for “Worst Screen Combo,” cheapens the whole thing for me. There are more than enough actually bad onscreen duos that deserve citations! Still, this is a pretty good (or, uh, miserable, I guess) batch of picks.
Here is the full list of Razzie nominees for 2026. The winners will be announced in Los Angeles the day before the Academy Awards.
WORST PICTURE
The Electric State
Hurry Up Tomorrow
Disney's Snow White
Star Trek: Section 31
War Of The Worlds
WORST ACTOR
Dave Bautista, In The Lost Lands
Ice Cube, War of The Worlds
Scott Eastwood, Alarum
Jared Leto, Tron: Ares
Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Hurry Up Tomorrow
WORST ACTRESS
Ariana DeBose, Love Hurts
Milla Jovovich, In The Lost Lands
Natalie Portman, Fountain Of Youth
Rebel Wilson, Bride Hard
Michele Yeoh, Star Trek: Section 31
WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Five Nights At Freddy's 2
Smurfs
Snow White
War of The Worlds
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Anna Chlumsky, Bride Hard
Ema Horvath, The Strangers: Chapter 2
Scarlet Rose Stallone, Gunslingers
Kacey Rohl, Star Trek: Section 31
Isis Valverde, Alarum
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
All Seven Artificial Dwarfs, Snow White
Nicolas Cage, Gunslingers
Stephen Dorff, Bride Hard
Greg Kinnear, Off the Grid
Sylvester Stallone, Alarum
WORST SCREEN COMBO
All Seven Dwarfs, Snow White
James Corden & Rihanna, Smurfs
Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera, War of The Worlds
Robert De Niro & Robert De Niro (as Frank & Vito), The Alto Knights
The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego, Hurry Up Tomorrow
WORST DIRECTOR
Rich Lee, War of The Worlds
Olatunde Osunsanmi, Star Trek: Section 31
The Russo Brothers, The Electric State
Trey Edward Shults, Hurry Up Tomorrow
Marc Webb, Snow White
WORST SCREENPLAY
The Electric State
Hurry Up Tomorrow
Snow White
Star Trek: Section 31
War Of The Worlds