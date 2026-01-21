The nominees for the dubious prize of the Worst Movie of the Year are here.

Every spring just before the Academy Awards are announced, the Razzie Awards are given to the worst in cinema. Although their choices are not always the best (or, uh, the worst, I guess), the Razzies have been doing this for so long — these are the 46th Razzie nominations — that they are the de facto brand name in bad movie awards.

And this year’s nominees are a solid (or, uh, awful, I guess) batch of titles. In fact all five nominees for Worst Film — The Electric State, Hurry Up Tomorrow, Snow White, Star Trek: Section 31, and War of The Worlds — appeared on ScreenCrush’s own list of the worst movies of the year. (War of the Worlds was our #1 pick.)

Paramount Paramount loading...

War of the Worlds and the recent live-action Snow White led the way with six nominations apiece, followed by The Weeknd’s bio-musical Hurry Up Tomorrow with five nominations. I don’t love all the picks (the Razzies’ inevitable cutesy picks, like The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego for “Worst Screen Combo,” cheapens the whole thing for me. There are more than enough actually bad onscreen duos that deserve citations! Still, this is a pretty good (or, uh, miserable, I guess) batch of picks.

Here is the full list of Razzie nominees for 2026. The winners will be announced in Los Angeles the day before the Academy Awards.

WORST PICTURE

The Electric State

Hurry Up Tomorrow

Disney's Snow White

Star Trek: Section 31

War Of The Worlds

WORST ACTOR

Dave Bautista, In The Lost Lands

Ice Cube, War of The Worlds

Scott Eastwood, Alarum

Jared Leto, Tron: Ares

Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Hurry Up Tomorrow

Bride Hard"/>Magenta Light Bride Hard"/>Magenta Light loading...

READ MORE: The Worst Razzie Nominations Ever

WORST ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose, Love Hurts

Milla Jovovich, In The Lost Lands

Natalie Portman, Fountain Of Youth

Rebel Wilson, Bride Hard

Michele Yeoh, Star Trek: Section 31

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Five Nights At Freddy's 2

Smurfs

Snow White

War of The Worlds

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Anna Chlumsky, Bride Hard

Ema Horvath, The Strangers: Chapter 2

Scarlet Rose Stallone, Gunslingers

Kacey Rohl, Star Trek: Section 31

Isis Valverde, Alarum

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

All Seven Artificial Dwarfs, Snow White

Nicolas Cage, Gunslingers

Stephen Dorff, Bride Hard

Greg Kinnear, Off the Grid

Sylvester Stallone, Alarum

Disney Disney loading...

WORST SCREEN COMBO

All Seven Dwarfs, Snow White

James Corden & Rihanna, Smurfs

Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera, War of The Worlds

Robert De Niro & Robert De Niro (as Frank & Vito), The Alto Knights

The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego, Hurry Up Tomorrow

WORST DIRECTOR

Rich Lee, War of The Worlds

Olatunde Osunsanmi, Star Trek: Section 31

The Russo Brothers, The Electric State

Trey Edward Shults, Hurry Up Tomorrow

Marc Webb, Snow White

The Electric State"/>Netflix The Electric State"/>Netflix loading...

WORST SCREENPLAY

The Electric State

Hurry Up Tomorrow

Snow White

Star Trek: Section 31

War Of The Worlds

Get our free mobile app