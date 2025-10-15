Everything New on Disney+ in November 2025

Avatar fans gearing up for the debut of Fire and Ash: Disney+ will get a two-part documentary in November all about the making of Avatar: The Way of Water that includes a “first look” at Fire and Ash, with “exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, concept art, and interviews with cast and filmmakers.” But to watch it you’ll need Disney+. (That’s how they getcha.)

November in Disney+ will also get a “restored and remastered” version of The Beatles Anthology, the documentary series about the Fab Four that first debuted on television in 1995. (So, uh, 30 years ago, gag, blech, yuck.) The series includes a new ninth episode with “unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Paul, George and Ringo coming together between 1994 and 1995 to work on “The Anthology” and reflecting on their shared life as The Beatles.” As long as I don’t here that “Now and Then” song on there even a single time.

Disney+ will also get a new LEGO animated film featuring the Avengers called Strange Tails, where Hawkeye and the rest of Marvel’s heroes face “their wildest threat yet: SOCIAL MEDIA.” (Terrifying.)

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ (and Hulu) in November 2025...

Saturday, November 1

• Disney+: CoComelon JJ’s Animal Time (Seasons 1-3)

• Hulu: The Color Purple (2023)

• Disney+ and Hulu: Joy to the World

Sunday, November 2

• Disney+: Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) - Season Finale

Tuesday, November 4

• Hulu: All’s Fair (Hulu Original) - Three-Episode Series Premiere

• Hulu: Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point (2024)

• Disney+: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - New Episode Live at 8/7c

Wednesday, November 5

• Disney+: Ancient Aliens (Season 21)

• Hulu: The Manipulated (Hulu Original) - Four-Episode Series Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) - New Episode

Friday, November 7

• Disney+: Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films (Disney+ Original) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+: Life-Size

• Disney+: Love+War - Premiere

• Disney+: The Worst Trip Around the World (Disney+ Original) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+: Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) - Premiere

Saturday, November 8

• Disney+: 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Livestream Beginning at 8pm ET

Tuesday, November 11

• Disney+: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - New Episode Live at 8/7c

Wednesday, November 12

• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) - New Episode

• Disney+: Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends

Thursday, November 13

• Hulu: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Season 3) (Hulu Original) - Premiere

Friday, November 14

• Disney+: Botched Bariatrics (Season 1)

• Disney+: LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails - Premiere

• Disney+: Madame Web - Premiere

• Disney+: Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) - New Episode

• Disney+: A Very Jonas Christmas Movie - Premiere

Monday, November 17

• Hulu: Sex, Money, Murder (A+E Studios)

Tuesday, November 18

• Hulu: Armand (2024)

• Disney+: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - New Episode Live at 8/7c

• Disney+: Me & Mickey: In the Clubhouse (Season 4) - New Episodes

• Disney+: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ - New Episodes

Wednesday, November 19

• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) - New Episode

Friday, November 21

• Disney+: Biography: Dolly Parton

• Disney+: A Day Late and a Dollar Short

• Disney+: Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup

• Disney+: A House on Fire Tempting Fate

• Hulu: Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right (Hulu Original) - Premiere

• Disney+: Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) - New Episode

• Disney+: Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

Saturday, November 22

• Disney+: Christmas Cookie Challenge (New Seasons)

Monday, November 24

• Disney+ and Hulu: Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember - Premiere

Tuesday, November 25

• Disney+: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - New Episode Live at 8/7c

• Hulu: The Ugly Stepsister (2025)

Wednesday, November 26

• Disney+: The Beatles Anthology - Three-Episode Premiere

• Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 5) - New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) - New Episode

• Disney+: Kiff (Season 2) - New Episodes

• Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4) - New Episodes

Thursday, November 27

• Disney+: The Beatles Anthology - Three New Episodes

Friday, November 28

• Disney+: The Beatles Anthology - Final Three Episodes

• Disney+: Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol - Premiere

• Disney+: Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) - New Episode

Saturday, November 29

• Disney+: Holiday Baking Championship (New Seasons)

Sunday, November 30

• Hulu: The First Omen (2024)

• Disney+: Little Angel (Season 7)

