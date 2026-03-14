Almost a third of the way into 2026, the worst movie of 2025 has been decided — at least according to the voters of the long-running Golden Raspberry Awards. Per “The Razzies,” as they’re known to their fans, 2025’s absolute dirt-worst film was Ice Cube’s War of the Worlds, a laughably awful “screenlife” film set entirely on laptops and webcams that was also a barely-disguised feature-length ad for Amazon and their delivery service.

In fact, War of the Worlds nearly swept the Razzies this year, earning a total of five awards including Worst Director, Worst Actor (sorry Ice Cube!), Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel, and Worst Screenplay.) As War of the Worlds was #1 on ScreenCrush’s own worst films of 2025 list, we can find no fault with any of those choices.

With War of the Worlds dominating almost every category, just four other films won Razzies this year. Disney’s much-disliked Snow White remake won Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Onscreen Combo, both for the film’s upsetting looking CGI dwarfs. Rebel Wilson took home Worst Actress for her unfunny action comedy Bride Hard, and Scarlet Rose Stallone (daughter of Sylvester Stallone) won Worst Supporting Actress for the film Gunslingers.

In many years, I look at the Razzie nominees and even some of their winners and I scratch my head. This year, if I had a ballot, I would have voted for a lot of these same films. I might have picked Star Trek: Section 31 in one of the categories because, hoo boy, that movie was the absolute pits. But by and large this is, sadly, a very deserving list of “winners.”

The full list of this year’s Razzie nominees and winners is below. Now we just need to announce the Oscars and we can finally close the book on 2025 at the movies.

WORST PICTURE

The Electric State

Hurry Up Tomorrow

Disney's Snow White

Star Trek: Section 31

War Of The Worlds - WINNER

WORST ACTOR

Dave Bautista, In The Lost Lands

Ice Cube, War of The Worlds - WINNER

Scott Eastwood, Alarum

Jared Leto, Tron: Ares

Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Hurry Up Tomorrow

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READ MORE: The Worst Razzie Nominations Ever

WORST ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose, Love Hurts

Milla Jovovich, In The Lost Lands

Natalie Portman, Fountain Of Youth

Rebel Wilson, Bride Hard - WINNER

Michele Yeoh, Star Trek: Section 31

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Five Nights At Freddy's 2

Smurfs

Snow White

War of The Worlds - WINNER

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Anna Chlumsky, Bride Hard

Ema Horvath, The Strangers: Chapter 2

Scarlet Rose Stallone, Gunslingers - WINNER

Kacey Rohl, Star Trek: Section 31

Isis Valverde, Alarum

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

All Seven Artificial Dwarfs, Snow White - WINNER

Nicolas Cage, Gunslingers

Stephen Dorff, Bride Hard

Greg Kinnear, Off the Grid

Sylvester Stallone, Alarum

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WORST SCREEN COMBO

All Seven Dwarfs, Snow White - WINNER

James Corden & Rihanna, Smurfs

Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera, War of The Worlds

Robert De Niro & Robert De Niro (as Frank & Vito), The Alto Knights

The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego, Hurry Up Tomorrow

WORST DIRECTOR

Rich Lee, War of The Worlds - WINNER

Olatunde Osunsanmi, Star Trek: Section 31

The Russo Brothers, The Electric State

Trey Edward Shults, Hurry Up Tomorrow

Marc Webb, Snow White

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WORST SCREENPLAY

The Electric State

Hurry Up Tomorrow

Snow White

Star Trek: Section 31

War Of The Worlds - WINNER

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