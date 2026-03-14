‘War of the Worlds’ Wins Worst Film of the Year at the Razzies
Almost a third of the way into 2026, the worst movie of 2025 has been decided — at least according to the voters of the long-running Golden Raspberry Awards. Per “The Razzies,” as they’re known to their fans, 2025’s absolute dirt-worst film was Ice Cube’s War of the Worlds, a laughably awful “screenlife” film set entirely on laptops and webcams that was also a barely-disguised feature-length ad for Amazon and their delivery service.
In fact, War of the Worlds nearly swept the Razzies this year, earning a total of five awards including Worst Director, Worst Actor (sorry Ice Cube!), Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel, and Worst Screenplay.) As War of the Worlds was #1 on ScreenCrush’s own worst films of 2025 list, we can find no fault with any of those choices.
With War of the Worlds dominating almost every category, just four other films won Razzies this year. Disney’s much-disliked Snow White remake won Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Onscreen Combo, both for the film’s upsetting looking CGI dwarfs. Rebel Wilson took home Worst Actress for her unfunny action comedy Bride Hard, and Scarlet Rose Stallone (daughter of Sylvester Stallone) won Worst Supporting Actress for the film Gunslingers.
In many years, I look at the Razzie nominees and even some of their winners and I scratch my head. This year, if I had a ballot, I would have voted for a lot of these same films. I might have picked Star Trek: Section 31 in one of the categories because, hoo boy, that movie was the absolute pits. But by and large this is, sadly, a very deserving list of “winners.”
The full list of this year’s Razzie nominees and winners is below. Now we just need to announce the Oscars and we can finally close the book on 2025 at the movies.
WORST PICTURE
The Electric State
Hurry Up Tomorrow
Disney's Snow White
Star Trek: Section 31
War Of The Worlds - WINNER
WORST ACTOR
Dave Bautista, In The Lost Lands
Ice Cube, War of The Worlds - WINNER
Scott Eastwood, Alarum
Jared Leto, Tron: Ares
Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Hurry Up Tomorrow
READ MORE: The Worst Razzie Nominations Ever
WORST ACTRESS
Ariana DeBose, Love Hurts
Milla Jovovich, In The Lost Lands
Natalie Portman, Fountain Of Youth
Rebel Wilson, Bride Hard - WINNER
Michele Yeoh, Star Trek: Section 31
WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Five Nights At Freddy's 2
Smurfs
Snow White
War of The Worlds - WINNER
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Anna Chlumsky, Bride Hard
Ema Horvath, The Strangers: Chapter 2
Scarlet Rose Stallone, Gunslingers - WINNER
Kacey Rohl, Star Trek: Section 31
Isis Valverde, Alarum
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
All Seven Artificial Dwarfs, Snow White - WINNER
Nicolas Cage, Gunslingers
Stephen Dorff, Bride Hard
Greg Kinnear, Off the Grid
Sylvester Stallone, Alarum
WORST SCREEN COMBO
All Seven Dwarfs, Snow White - WINNER
James Corden & Rihanna, Smurfs
Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera, War of The Worlds
Robert De Niro & Robert De Niro (as Frank & Vito), The Alto Knights
The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego, Hurry Up Tomorrow
WORST DIRECTOR
Rich Lee, War of The Worlds - WINNER
Olatunde Osunsanmi, Star Trek: Section 31
The Russo Brothers, The Electric State
Trey Edward Shults, Hurry Up Tomorrow
Marc Webb, Snow White
WORST SCREENPLAY
The Electric State
Hurry Up Tomorrow
Snow White
Star Trek: Section 31
War Of The Worlds - WINNER