It appears that Tom Hardy has some major competition in the race to become the next James Bond. Following Daniel Craig's departure from the long-running movie franchise, bookmakers have been speculating over who will follow in his footsteps. The current frontrunner is Regé-Jean Page, who stole the hearts of millions as Simon, the Duke of Hastings in Shonda Rhimes' period drama series Bridgerton.

It's worth noting that all of this is speculation, and there's no real way to predict who will nab the role of 007. But last month, it was revealed that both Page and McMafia star James Norton were considered to be favorites for the part. But according to Comicbook.com, seems as if Page has surpassed Norton for the time being, along with long-standing contender Hardy. Now, there's plenty of room for this to change, especially since there are likely other actors waiting in the wings.

Craig's final outing as James Bond is set to be released this October. No Time to Die has faced several delays due to the pandemic, which has given the studio much more time to deliberate on who will take his place. Meanwhile, MGM was acquired by Amazon in an $8.45 billion deal, giving Amazon the rights to the James Bond franchise. This will undoubtedly influence who will will be cast, as Amazon is seeking to gain influence in the movie industry. Casting Netflix's latest leading man would be a good place to start.

For now, all we can do is wait for Amazon and MGM to make their casting announcement. In the meantime, No Time to Die arrives in theaters Oct. 8.