New Episodes

Star Search -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Bigger talent. Higher stakes. Your vote. The iconic competition series returns for a new generation – live. The search is on. New episodes Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. Finale airs Tuesday, February 17.

Avail. 2/1/26

Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ahead of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, go inside the high-stakes, high-drama world of ice dancing as the sport's top couples skate for gold and glory.

The American President

The Bucket List

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Ex Machina

Flipped

Focus

The Glass House

Heartland: Season 18

Hell or High Water

Homefront

How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Independence Day

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Letters to Juliet

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

The Mirror Has Two Faces

Mississippi Grind

Mrs. Doubtfire

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Rumor Has It…

Vertical Limit

The Way Home: Season 3

You've Got Mail

Zero Dark Thirty

Avail. 2/3/26

Mo Gilligan: In The Moment -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Mo Gilligan takes on Hollywood — and lives to tell the tale. In this lively special, the Londoner dishes on fame, family and being British in America.

Night Court: Seasons 1-3

Avail. 2/4/26

Is It Cake? Valentines -- NETFLIX SERIES

Bakers team up with their sweetie pies to create ultrarealistic cakes and hoodwink celebrity judges in this special Valentine's Day edition.

Avail. 2/5/26

Cash Queens -- NETFLIX SERIES

When life pushes them to the brink, five desperate friends decide the only way out is to form a gang, swipe some guns and start holding up banks.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

On trial for a murder he didn't commit, Mickey must face a relentless DA as he fights to prove his innocence, expose the real killer and save his firm.

Samuel: Season 1

Search Party: Seasons 1-5

Unfamiliar -- NETFLIX SERIES

When the past catches up with two former spies, their biggest challenge isn't car chases, shootouts or fistfights — it's telling each other the truth.

Avail. 2/6/26

Overboard (2018)

Queen of Chess -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A 12-year-old Hungarian girl dreams of conquering the male-dominated world of international chess. As Judit Polgár blazes her way to the top, she sets her sights on beating world champion Garry Kasparov — and over a 15-year journey, discovers that it takes more than genius and grit to become one the greatest chess players of all time.

Salvador -- NETFLIX SERIES

On a night of violent clashes, an ambulance driver learns his daughter is involved with hooligans. When things spiral, he'll stop at nothing for answers.

Yoh! Bestie -- NETFLIX FILM

Thando is perpetually unlucky in love, but when her bestie returns from his travels with a fiancée in tow, she's forced to face a new emotion — jealousy.

Avail. 2/9/26

Matter of Time -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Eddie Vedder's soul-stirring Seattle benefit concert fuels this documentary about the race to cure the rare genetic disorder epidermolysis bullosa (EB)

The Creature Cases: Chapter 7 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Calling all explorers! Join the CLADE team as they journey from the jungles of Asia to the swamps of South America in search of more animal mysteries.

Avail. 2/10/26

Free Fire

How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Motorvalley -- NETFLIX SERIES

Desperate to gain control of her family's racing empire, a young heir hires a reckless driver and a fallen star to compete in the Italian Gran Turismo.

This is I -- NETFLIX FILM

Bullied for wanting to be an idol, Kenji finds belonging in a cabaret and help from a trailblazing doctor, emerging onstage as her true self, Ai Haruna.

Avail. 2/11/26

Kohrra: Season 2 (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A murder case tangled in family secrets leads police officer Garundi and his new no-nonsense boss Dhanwant Kaur down a murky path to find the truth.

Lead Children -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a young doctor discovers that children living near a smelting plant suffer from lead poisoning, she risks her career and safety to save them.

Love Is Blind: Season 10 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Come for the meet cutes, stay for the wedding bells. Hopeful romantics fall in love based solely on their inner beauty in this hit dating experiment.

State of Fear -- NETFLIX FILM

As São Paulo erupts in an unprecedented wave of violence, a lawyer with underworld ties must strike a deal with the police to rescue her kidnapped niece.

What I Like About You: Seasons 1-4

Avail. 2/12/26

The Black Phone

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast -- NETFLIX SERIES

From the wild imagination of Lisa McGee ("Derry Girls") comes a not-so-wee mystery series about three best pals on a frantic mission to unearth the truth.

Million-Follower Detective -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this crime thriller, Detective Chen Chia-jen races to unmask Baba the Witch, the viral tarot reader who accurately predicts the deaths of influencers.

Avail. 2/13/26

A Father's Miracle -- NETFLIX FILM

A devoted father is wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit, leaving his daughter to fend for herself as he fights to prove his innocence.

The Art of Sarah -- NETFLIX SERIES

She builds a new identity based on lies. But when a body turns up beneath Seoul's luxury strip, a relentless detective pulls her every thread.

Bunny

Museum of Innocence -- NETFLIX SERIES

In 1970s Istanbul, a man's forbidden love for a shop-girl evolves into a lifelong journey of obsession and longing. Based on Orhan Pamuk's iconic novel.

Suburgatory: Seasons 1-3

Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip-- NETFLIX FILM

In an effort to teach him about the real world, Joe takes B.J. on a cross-country college road trip where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned.

Avail. 2/15/26

The Hunting Party: Season 1

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Avail. 2/17/26

Sommore: Chandelier Fly -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Straight from the Historic Garden Theater in Detroit, the Queen of Comedy returns to the stage to share her scintillating takes on untimely death, celebrity scandals, and cell phone companies learning to mind their business in this new special, Sommore: Chandelier Fly.

Star Search -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (Finale - 6pm PT / 9pm ET)

Bigger talent. Higher stakes. Your vote. The iconic competition series returns for a new generation – live. The search is on.

Avail. 2/18/26

Being Gordon Ramsay -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Follow celeb chef Gordon Ramsay behind the scenes as he juggles family life, global empire and his biggest launch yet in this all-you-can-eat documentary.

Avail. 2/19/26

Life After Beth

The Iron Claw

The Night Agent: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Coming off the explosive events of Season Two, Night Agent Peter Sutherland is called in to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss. This kicks off a sequence of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, while putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees -- and get them both killed in the process.

The Swedish Connection -- NETFLIX FILM

In this little-known true story, a Swedish bureaucrat becomes an unlikely war hero as he attempts to save Jewish lives during the darkest days of WWII.

Wakefield

Avail. 2/20/26

The Addams Family

The Addams Family 2

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Expendables 4

Firebreak -- NETFLIX FILM

Little Lide disappears in the forest while her family packs up their home. As a fire breaks out, her mother must race to reach her before the flames do.

Laggies

Mike & Molly: Seasons 1-6

The Orphans -- NETFLIX FILM

Two childhood friends must overcome their differences when their old flame dies in a suspicious car accident and her teenage daughter seeks revenge.

Pavane -- NETFLIX FILM

Three lonely strangers meet at their department store jobs and find solace in each other's company while they explore connection and the nature of love.

Strip Law -- NETFLIX SERIES

An uptight lawyer teams with a flashy Las Vegas magician to bring some pizzazz to the city's stupidest cases in this adult animated comedy.

Avail. 2/24/26

Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In her fourth comedy special, Prodigal Daughter, Taylor Tomlinson returns to her roots with a tight new hour about deconstructing your faith, processing religious trauma, exploring your sexuality, and confronting your fear of death.

Avail. 2/26/26

Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 7-8

Crap Happens -- NETFLIX SERIES

Rapper Toni returns to his hometown for his mother's funeral and suddenly finds himself juggling career dreams and surprise fatherhood to a teenage son.

Avail. 2/27/26

Trap House

