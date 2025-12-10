Bridgerton is back in the new year on Netflix.

The first part of the show’s fourth season debuts in early 2026, along with a couple dozen other new films and television shows. Other highlights in January on Netflix include The Rip, a new crime thriller starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the new show Him & Hers starring Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal, and a new series based on one of Agatha Christie’s mystery novels. (I guess the algorithm says people can’t get enough whodunnits after the Knives Out films.)

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix in January 2026 — and don’t forget that the series finale of Stranger Things debuts on New Year’s Eve on the service as well.

Avail. 1/1/26

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Up, down... lost, found! Whether they're flying a kite or looking for lost treasure, Red and Blue's ocean adventures are always the opposite of boring.

Love from 9 to 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A hardworking employee and the boss's charming son compete for the CEO position at a major underwear company, but romance threatens to sabotage them.

My Korean Boyfriend -- NETFLIX SERIES

Five Brazilian women, each at a different stage of life and love, travel to South Korea and meet their crushes in this K-drama-inspired reality show.

Run Away -- NETFLIX SERIES

James Nesbitt and Ruth Jones star in this twisting, turning adaptation of Harlan Coben's bestseller about a father's search for his runaway daughter.

Time Flies -- NETFLIX SERIES

Fresh out of prison and low on options, two women run a fumigation business — until a shady client pulls them back into the life they fought to escape.

12 Years a Slave

30 Minutes or Less

Becky

Brüno

Colombiana

Conan the Destroyer

Dawn of the Dead

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

District 9

Dune

Erin Brockovich

Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5

Forever My Girl

Free Solo

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Green Room

Harry and the Hendersons

Hellboy

Johnny Mnemonic

Just Go With It

Lone Survivor

Man on Fire

Monty Python's The Meaning of Life

My Girl

Only the Brave

Pitch Perfect

Priscilla

Twins

Wild Things

Avail. 1/2/26

Found: Seasons 1-2

Land of Sin -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a teenager goes missing, a detective with personal ties to the case joins a tense investigation that reveals fierce loyalties and old family feuds.

Avail. 1/3/26

The Following: Seasons 1-3

Avail. 1/5/26

Monday Night Raw: 2026 -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (weekly event)

WWE's groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every week.

Avail. 1/6/26

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 - Rising Hope Part 1 (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A year after the events in Laqua, Liko and Roy — joined by Dot and Ult — investigate a mysterious pink mist harming Pokémon across all regions.

Avail. 1/7/26

11.22.63: Season 1

Marcello Hernández: American Boy -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In his debut Netflix special, SNL's Marcello Hernández shares his Latino roots, from unhinged family dance-offs to his mom's unforgettable life lessons.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

At an Arizona correctional facility, a sheriff implements a bold experiment to grant incarcerated men more agency in this eye-opening reality series.

Avail. 1/8/26

HIS & HERS -- NETFLIX SERIES

Two estranged spouses — one a cop, the other a news reporter — compete to solve a murder case in which each believes the other is a prime suspect.

Love Is Blind: Germany: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A new group of singles arrives for the ultimate dating experiment: finding true love and long-lasting commitment without being able to see each other.

Avail. 1/9/26

Alpha Males: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The woes of masculinity continue as the four friends grapple with fatherhood, faith and AI lovers — while seeking a man cave with no constraints.

People We Meet on Vacation -- NETFLIX FILM

Poppy's a free spirit. Alex loves a plan. After years of summer vacations, these polar-opposite pals wonder if they could be a perfect romantic match.

Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2

Stone Cold Fox

The Threesome

Avail. 1/13/26

The Boyfriend: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In snowy Hokkaido, new friendships and romances unfold as a fresh group of men navigate first love, unrequited crushes and feelings left on ice.

Avail. 1/14/26

The Queen of Flow: Season 3

Love, music and a growing family have kept Yeimy and Charly busy in their years of peace — until a devastating event threatens to destroy it all.

Veronica Mars: Seasons 1-3

Avail. 1/15/26

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a lavish country house party ends in murder, a witty young aristocrat sets out to solve the mystery in this adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel.

Bone Lake

Love Through a Prism -- NETFLIX SERIES

In early 1900s London, a young Japanese woman enrolls in a famous art school, only to be surprised when rivalry with a gifted classmate becomes romance.

The Upshaws: Part 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As Regina makes a run for office and Bennie's garage falls on hard times, the Upshaws will always find a way to keep it real, loud and full of love.

To Love, To Lose -- NETFLIX SERIES

A star-crossed romance seals the fate of two families when a woman trying to save her family restaurant falls for the surly heir of a debt collector.

Avail. 1/16/26

Can This Love Be Translated? -- NETFLIX SERIES

The emotions of a celebrity and her interpreter get lost in translation as they travel the world filming a TV show. Will love find its own language?

No Tail to Tell -- NETFLIX SERIES

Southland: Seasons 1-5

The Rip -- NETFLIX FILM

Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.

Avail. 1/19/26

Sandokan: Season 1

Avail. 1/20/26

Just a Dash: Seasons 1-3

Rizzoli & Isles: Seasons 1-7

Star Search -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT *NEW DATE*

Bigger talent. Higher stakes. Your vote. The iconic competition series returns for a new generation – live. The search is on.

WWE: Unreal: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Wild plot twists. Larger-than-life personas. And a whole lot of drama. Go behind the scenes with the biggest Superstars and back into the writer's room on the road to SummerSlam for Season 2 of WWE: Unreal. Participants for the upcoming season include Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee, Jelly Roll, R-Truth, Iyo Sky, Naomi, Chelsea Green, Penta, Lyra Valkyria.

Avail. 1/21/26

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In the early hours of June 5, 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her bedroom in Salt Lake City, Utah, igniting one of the most intense and widely covered missing-person cases in American history. Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart is a gripping documentary feature that takes viewers inside the real story — told in Elizabeth’s own words and through exclusive interviews with her family, investigators, and those closest to the case. .

Avail. 1/22/26

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! -- NETFLIX FILM

Iroha's life gets knocked off its orbit when Kaguya, a carefree runaway from the Moon, moves in and convinces her to perform in a virtual world together.

Finding Her Edge -- NETFLIX SERIES

To save her family's rink, a former skater returns to the ice with an exciting new partner while holding onto feelings for her old one — her first love.

Avail. 1/23/26

Skyscraper Live -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

World-famous free solo climber Alex Honnold attempts to ascend one of the planet's tallest skyscrapers in a high-stakes live event from Taipei, Taiwan.

The Big Fake -- NETFLIX FILM

An aspiring artist becomes a master forger for criminal gangs lurking in the underbelly of 1970s Rome in this drama film inspired by true events.

Avail. 1/26/26

My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music

Avail. 1/27/26

Mike Epps: Delusional -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Comedy superstar Mike Epps returns to the stage for his fifth Netflix stand-up special, Delusional. With his signature charm and sharp humor, Epps delivers a fresh set packed with big laughs and memorable moments, sharing hilarious and unfiltered stories of how a little delusion and a lot of hustle made him a star.

Avail. 1/29/26

Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball.

