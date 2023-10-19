Frylock, Meatwad, and Master Shake are back.

For the first time since 2015, new episodes of Aqua Teen Hunger Force are about to debut on Adult Swim. This 12th season of the show also features original stars Carey Means, Dana Snyder (“Squidbillies”) and series co-creator Dave Willis as, of course, Meatwad. The new season consists of five new episodes.

Originally launched in very late 2000, the series became one of the early stapes of the Adult Swim programming lineup — and its anarchic and surreal humor helped to define the channel’s identity. Over 130 episodes have been produced to date, along with two anarchic movies, Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters in 2007, and Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, which premiered last fall on home video — and clearly did well enough that Adult Swim thought it was time to bring the show back in full force. (The series’ original run on the channel concluded in August of 2015.)

Here is how Adult Swim describes the new season:

“Aqua Teen Hunger Force” is back to make television watchable again, and to fill your empty, content-starved lives with a magical season 12! Don’t call it a comeback! Even though by all accounts it seems to be just that. It’s a micro-itty-bitty-mini season, five brand new episodes of attention-whittling stupidity - but don’t worry, the laugh-per-episode density is far higher than anything else you willingly agree to place before your swollen, encrusted eyes. The new season picks up where we left off in 2015, as Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad have returned to solve all of life’s modern issues, and Carl returns because he can’t sell his crappy house because he lives next door to food. Look for your favorite trio of “detectives" to go head-to-head with A.I. appliances, join an apocalyptic fitness cult, and search for friendship through ancient Egyptian pyramid schemes. In the end, all problems shall be solved, and all brains shall be melted. Did Adult Swim mess with a winning formula? You better believe it! Master Shake now has two all-new facial expressions...“Bemused” and “Lips Pursed in Thought”! And Shake can close his hands now, as if to hold things! Also, Frylock is sixty stories high and Meatwad bounces to get around. Tune in to see if we’re telling the truth!

The new episodes of Aqua Teen Hunger Force debut on Adult Swim on Sunday, November 26 at 11:30PM ET. The episodes will also be available on Max the day after their premiere on cable.

