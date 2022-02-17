Robert Pattinson’s First Batman Voice Was So Bad They Made Him Change It

There are variations from actor to actor, but all the movie Batman basically sound the same: Differing degrees of a whispery, gravelly voice. Why is that?

According to the new movie Batman, Robert Pattinson, that’s just how it works. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he revealed that he had tried to do something different. Instead of the “gruff, gravelly” voice everyone else uses to play the Dark Knight, Pattinson decided “I’m going to do the opposite — I’m going to go really whispery.”

Don’t expect to hear that Pattinson Bat-voice in the movie, though. “I tried to do it for the first two weeks,” Pattinson explained, “and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it.” At that point, he went with a more traditional thing, which worked. (“You can feel when it feels right. You put the suit on, and you have to speak in a certain way,” Pattinson added.)

You can watch Pattinson’s full interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live below, which also includes that The Batman director Matt Reeves told Pattinson that he believed his Bruce Wayne would have been very inspired by Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain. The interview also includes a new clip from The Batman right in the middle:

If you want to hear Christian Bale’s original Batman voice that Pattinson mentions in this interview, here’s the early teaser he’s talking about. He says his one line in an almost-inaudible whisper.

The Batman opens in theaters on March 4.