DC Confirms ‘The Batman’ Sequel Release Date and Title

The Battinson returns.

As part of their huge announcement of a whole new universe of DC movies and shows, Warner Bros. confirmed that 2022’s hit The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the latest version of the Dark Knight, would get a sequel. They also revealed its official title: The Batman - Part II.

The press release for this new DC Universe, which will consist of ten movies and shows to start, doesn’t mention any further details about The Batman - Part II. In fact, The Batman - Part II is technically not part of this new DC Universe, which will have its own totally separate Batman movie, called The Brave and the Bold, and will feature Batman partnering with a new Robin: His own son, Damian Wayne. Instead it will be branded as a “DC Elseworlds” — a name drawn from comics and referring to alternate versions of iconic heroes — and is set apart from the rest of the DCU.

The Batman opened in March of 2022 and went on to gross some $770 million worldwide. The film starred Pattinson as a younger and more inexperienced Bruce Wayne in the early days of his career fighting crime in Gotham City. He faced off with Paul Dano as the Riddler, and also encountered new versions of Catwoman, played by Zoe Kravitz, and the Penguin, played by Colin Farrell. The end of the film introduced Riddler’s neighbor at Arkham Asylum, who appeared to be yet another incarnation of the Joker, as played by Barry Keoghan. There’s no confirmation that Keoghan’s Joker will be the focus of the sequel, but it would be the most likely and obvious jumping-off point, based on the first film.

The press release announcing the new universe also makes no mention of the two TV spinoffs to The Batman that are supposed to be coming to HBO Max. Those were a series about Farrell’s Penguin, and a series set in Arkham Asylum. DC did announce five other shows coming to HBO Max, including a Green Lantern show, Waller starring Viola Davis, and a series set on Themyscira, the home of Wonder Woman and the Amazons. Whether those shows have replaced the plans for The Batman’s TV shows or are simply supplanting them remains to be seen.

Whether the spinoffs are happening are not, The Batman’s sequel definitely is. The Batman - Part II is scheduled to open in theaters on July 11, 2025.

