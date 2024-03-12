‘The Batman 2’ Delayed a Full Year

The Batman 2 has been pushed back by more than a full year - from the summer of 2025 to the fall of 2026.

The movie will continue the adventures of the younger Dark Knight introduced in 2022’s The Batman directed by Matt Reeves. This version of the character is played by Robert Pattinson, who is expected to return for the sequel despite the delay.

According to TheWrap, the sequel — which has previously been referred to in Warner Bros. press releases as The Batman - Part II — the film “was delayed due to stalled script development during the 2023 Hollywood strikes.”

READ MORE: Every Batman Actor, Ranked From Worst to Best

The Batman, which opened in theaters in 2022, was the latest reboot of the character from Warner Bros. Pattinson’s Batman has only been on the job for two years and must solve a murder mystery involving the Penguin (Colin Farrell) and the Riddler (Paul Dano) while he also gets mixed up with Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz).

Warner Bros. has also made a TV series spinning out of the film based on Farrell’s Penguin. It is expected to premiere later this year on the Max streaming service.

The Batman - Part II will now open on October 2, 2026. Meanwhile, DC Studios is also working on an entirely different Batman film franchise that will take place in the new DC Universe that’s expected to begin in 2025 with James Gunn’s Superman. The Batman of that movie will be a somewhat older version of the character and will be dealing with his current Robin — AKA Damien Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s son.