New movies are coming to streaming this week and every week, at a faster pace than ever before. As always, ScreenCrush has your back, with a weekly guide to the latest releases on streaming (and digital rental or purchse) that deserve your attention. Sit back, relax, and check out what’s coming to a TV or computer (or, sigh, a phone) near you.

Then you’ve got all weekend to watch up with these titles. The theater is still the best, of course, but some weekends you just can’t muster the energy to get off the couch and haul yourself to the multiplex.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can go on a new mission with the Mandalorian, or resurrect an old spoof franchise with a new Scary Movie. You can old learn the story of Raygun (yep, that Raygun) or a unique twist on the heist film involving bomb disposal experts.

If these don’t do it for you, you can also check out some other recent streaming releases here.

Or just keep scrolling, and see the new movies you can stream or rent on digital at home this weekend.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

The first Star Wars movie is ... an adaptation of their big live-action television series. Continuing the events of The Mandalorian TV show, Pedro Pascal stars as Din Djarin, bounty hunter extraordinaire, who accepts an assignment from the New Republic (and Sigourney Weaver) to hunt down Jabba the Hutt’s kid. (Jeremy Allen White? It’s kind of a weird cast, to be honest.)

Where to watch The Mandalorian and Grogu: Streaming on Disney+.

READ MORE: The Best New TV Shows You Can Watch at Home This Week

Scary Movie

The original creative team and stars behind the Scary Movie franchise returned to lampoon the return of the original creative team and stars behind the Scream franchise a few years ago. It ain’t Shakespeare, but you do get to see Anna Faris and Regina Hall back together again, and that’s not nothing.

Where to watch Scary Movie: Streaming on Paramount+ on September 3.

Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly

Netflix’s sports doc anthology Untold brings you the tale behind one of the 2024 Olympics’ most viral superstars: “Raygun,” an Australian breakdancer whose bizarre moves (and apparently lack of qualifications to compete at the Olympics) made her the star of the Internet for a few days. At last he whole sordid tale can be told. (What a great subtitle, too.)

Where to watch Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly: Streaming on Netflix.

Fuze

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, and Sam Worthington all star in this thriller about a bomb disposal expert (Taylor-Johnson) trying to defuse an unearthed weapon from World War II, while a group of thieves try to engineer a heist while the rest of London is distracted by the crisis.

Where to watch Fuze: Streaming on HBO Max on September 4.

Just Play Dead

Samuel L. Jackson and Eva Green as a married couple? In a comic crime thriller directed by GoldenEye and Casino Royale’s Martin Campbell? That’s Just Play Dead, where Jackson wants to fake his own death to get a massive insurance payout, but his wife (Green) might have her own plans in mind.

Where to watch Just Play Dead: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango.