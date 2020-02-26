Monsters Become Pro Wrestlers in the Trailer for ‘Rumble’

Who’s ready to rumble? Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming monster wrestling movie Rumble. The movie is the directorial debut of Hamish Grieve, known best for his work on animated blockbusters such as Shrek 2, Monsters Vs. Aliens, and Rise of the Guardians. The story of Rumble follows Winnie (Geraldine Viswanathan), a young woman whose dream is to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a professional wrestling trainer. But in this world, professional wrestlers just also happen to be larger-than-life monsters.

She teams up with the very inexperienced, very orange Steve (Will Arnett) to try to take down the reigning world wrestling champion, a tentacled shark monster named Tentacularis (Terry Crews). Watch the trailer below:

It’s your standard Rocky-esque combat sport underdog story combined with beastly characters that feel more How to Train Your Dragon than Monsters Inc. Produced alongside WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), real life wrestling stars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns will voice characters in Rumble. The movie’s trailer has been playing before Sonic The Hedgehog since it opened in theaters, and voice of Sonic Ben Schwartz is among Rumble’s cast as well. From the looks of the trailer, the movie is definitely tame enough for youngsters, despite its pro-wrestling violence. And the Dirty Dancing reference? That one’s for the parents.

Rumble hits theaters January 29, 2021.