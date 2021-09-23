The Muppets have previously crossed over into the worlds of Robert Louis Stevenson and Charles Dickens. Now they’re going to Disneyland.

Or at least they’re going to a Disney+ special based on a popular Disneyland attraction. This Halloween, they are starring in Muppets Haunted Mansion, a family friendly film inspired by the Disney ride. Also appearing in the film with the Muppets: Will Arnett (as The Ghost Host), Yvette Nicole Brown (as The Hearse Driver), Darren Criss (as The Caretaker), and Taraji P. Henson (as The Bride).

Muppets Haunted Mansion is the characters’ second contribution to Disney+ to date; last summer they starred in Muppets Now, a series of improvised shorts and sketches. (There was also another series, titled Muppets Live Another Day, that was developed by Josh Gad and others, that never made it to air.) Here is the first trailer for the new film, which features several memorable locales from the Haunted Mansion ride, like the stretching room that reveals macabre paintings as the floor descends:

Here is the film’s official synopsis, which explains just how the Muppets wind up in the Haunted Mansion:

In "Muppets Haunted Mansion" the Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.

Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres on Disney+ on October 8.

