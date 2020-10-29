Love it or hate it, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is undoubtedly a wild ride. As you can imagine, the filming process was just as wild. Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen took to Twitter to share a video from the production, and it must be seen to be believed. In the clip, Borat is disguised as a singer performing at a staged rally protesting coronavirus restrictions. You might remember this event making headlines back in June.

Borat, dressed in a fake beard and overalls, encourages attendees to join him in a song referencing Joe Biden, Barack Obama, “the Wuhan flu” and the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The response from the crowd is volatile, causing Baron Cohen to flee as angry protestors rush the stage. In this unseen footage, we get a glimpse into Baron Cohen's narrow escape:

Earlier this October, Baron Cohen wrote an op-ed piece for Time in which he shared his fear during the right-wing rally. He described how he made his way to a getaway vehicle, only to have the “angry crowd” block the escape route and bang on the van. “Under my overalls, I was wearing a bulletproof vest, but it felt inadequate with some people outside toting semiautomatic weapons.” he stated.

At one point during the video, someone tries to open the door of Baron Cohen's vehicle. Baron Cohen “When someone ripped open the door to drag me out, I used my entire body weight to pull the door back shut until our vehicle maneuvered free,” he explained in his op-ed piece. Baron Cohen is right when he says that this was not the easiest movie to make.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.