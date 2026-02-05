Steven Spielberg forever changed the way people thought about dinosaurs when he made the movie version of Jurassic Park. (Three decades of sequels helps in that regard.) Now Spielberg has produced his first TV series about dinosaurs — not the fictional ones made by John Hammond out of ancient mosquito blood, but the real ones that ruled the Earth millions of years ago.

Since there are no living dinosaurs to film, the Spielberg-produced show also features visual effects from Industrial Light and Magic, one of the companies that was so instrumetal in developing Jurassic Park’s CGI dinosaurs in the first place. The show, titled The Dinosaurs, was made by the team behind Amblin’s Life on Our Planet and also features the voice of Morgan Freeman as narrator.

Here’s the series trailer; you may spot a couple references to Jurassic Park (and The Lost World!) in there if you’re paying close attention.

It’s kind of incredible to think at how a little over 30 years ago a computer-generated dinosaur did not exist. And now people can make entire four-part documentaries about them using this technology that look so convincing they could almost pass for actual nature footage.

There’s a new poster for the series as well.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Welcome to The Dinosaurs – an epic journey into a lost world. From executive producer Steven Spielberg, Amblin Documentaries, and the award‑winning team behind Life on Our Planet, this groundbreaking documentary series follows the rise and fall of the dinosaurs across hundreds of millions of years. Narrated by Academy Award–winner Morgan Freeman.

The Dinosaurs is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on March 6. The show consists of four 60 minute episodes.

