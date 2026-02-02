‘Jurassic Park’ Super Bowl Ad Reunites Original Cast to Reveal What Would Have Happened if the Park Survived

Every year’s slate of Super Bowl ads includes at least one or two big pop culture reunions, bringing together some beloved icons who don’t tend to hang out very often in order to shill for some product or another. This year, the stars getting back together include the original cast of Jurassic Park: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, who recreated their famous looks from the film more than 30 years later as part of a spot for Xfinity.

The ad imagines how Jurassic Park would have been different if, when Dennis Nedry sabotaged the entire island’s security system, Richard Attenborough’s John Hammond had paid for better wifi service. As it turns out, a lot! None of the dinosaurs would get out, and Dr. Grant, Dr. Sadler, and Dr. Malcolm all get to enjoy a lovely, relaxing weekend at Jurassic Park, precisely how Hammond intended.

You can watch the extended version of the ad below.

This behind the scenes video shows a little of how the commercial was made. It also reveals it was directed by Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi.

It actually would have been really funny if a big plot point in Jurassic Park had been Samuel L. Jackson calling customer service and having to sit through a endless automated operator, asking it if it’s calling about the account associated with the address “1 Jurassic Park Drive” and demanding it say, in a few words, what problem he’s calling for today, only to be told that the way to fix the issue was to unplug the router, then wait five minutes, then plug it back in, then wait five more minutes.

Actually, we already know what would happen if Jurassic Park had been allowed to open. It was called Jurassic World, and it showed that even if you have good wifi and you invite the public to your park full of dinosaurs, it will eventually collapse into chaos anyway. Life finds a way, guys.

Super Bowl LX, and all of its affiliated commercials, airs this Sunday on NBC and Peacock. Kickoff time is 6:30 PM ET.

