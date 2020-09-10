San Francisco Wildfire Footage Goes Way Too Well With ‘Blade Runner’ Music

The original Blade Runner, made by Ridley Scott in the year 1982, was set in the year 2019.

In 2020, the real world caught up to its fictional dystopia. And maybe even exceeded it.

You’ve no doubt seen the images of San Francisco yesterday, with its sky stained a disturbing orange because of the massive wildfires consuming millions of acres across the country’s western states. This is not normal — or at least it shouldn’t be. Many Northern California residents remarked upon reality’s eerie similarity to horrifying dark futures from sci-fi movies like Blade Runner.

As it turns out when you set drone footage from San Francisco in 2020 to the score from Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 it looks like the Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch’s music was specifically written for these images. Watch:

Terrifying? Absolutely. Beautiful? Only if you ignore the fact that this is the real world and things are not getting better. If you can do that, sure, beautiful.

True, we don’t have lifelike replicants. Flying cars haven’t quite taken off yet (although there were articles this week about one supposedly headed to the market in 2023). Otherwise, the world has caught all the way up to Scott, writer Hampton Fancher, and author Philip K. Dick’s vision of a ruined planet populated by giant electronic billboards and perpetual gloom. Drink it in, guys. The future is here. And it really, really sucks.