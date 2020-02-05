The ‘Saw’ Reboot Has a Funky Title and a Spooky First Trailer

The classic Saw horror franchise had “I want to play a game.” The series’ new reinvention, which is called Spiral: From the Book of Saw, has Samuel L. Jackson going “You want to play games muthaf—a?” So it’s already the best Saw movie ever.

It‘s been three years since the last Saw and now there is the whole new version, anchored by none other than Chris Rock. Not only does Rock star in the film, he pitched the idea for this reboot to Lionsgate. From the vibe of the trailer, it seems like Spiral is sort of Seven crossed with the original Saw.

It looks pretty interesting. Take a look:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

There’s also a poster for the film as well:

Spiral: From the Book of Saw opens in theaters on May 15.