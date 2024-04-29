A Live-Action ‘Scooby-Doo’ Show Is Coming to Netflix

Scooby-Doo may be returning to live-action — this time as a streaming television series.

Although there were several live-action Scooby-Doo films made in the past — including two theatrical films that were written by a pre-Guardians of the Galaxy James Gunn — Scooby-Doo has traditionally been an animated property on television.

According to Variety, while the show is being produced by Warner Bros., it would likely premiere on Netflix instead of Warners’ own Max. They note that “the one-hour drama project is said to be nearing a deal at the streamer with a script-to-series commitment. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps aside from the fact it will be based on the Hanna-Barbera cartoon.”

Max currently has an animated Scooby-Doo series called Velma; the show’s second season debuted just days ago on the service. Max also made but then never released a holiday-themed Scooby-Doo film that was a sequel to the most recent Scooby-Doo theatrical film, Scoob! from 2020. This Scoob! Holiday Haunt is among the titles Warners and Max shot and then decided to eternally shelve as tax write-offs, like their Batgirl movie.

Variety reports that this live-action show would be written abnd executive produced by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg. The former’s production credits include High Fidelity and the Netflix Cowboy Bebop, and the recent Prime Video series Citadel, while the latter was a writer on the recent Jumanji sequels, as well as the first Venom.

