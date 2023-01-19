Ghostface Returns in the ‘Scream VI’ Trailer

Guys, if you ever find yourself in a horror movie and the phone starts to ring ... maybe just let it go to voicemail.

Sadly, the folks in the Scream saga never seem to do that. They answer. They get tormented by Ghostface. And, invariably, they die. A new Ghostface is back in the trailer for the new Scream VI, and he’s got another batch of victims to stalk. They include returning series veterans like Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere, and newcomers like Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori.

This latest film is also the first to be set outside Scream’s usual home of suburban California. This time, Ghostface takes a bite out of the Big Apple. (We don’t have enough problems around here? Now we gotta deal with Ghostfaces?!?)

Watch the new Scream VI trailer below:

This looks like another solid legacyquel after the previous Scream (not to be confused with the original Scream, which was also called Scream), although it is a little weird to watch the trailer for a Scream movie that doesn’t include Neve Campbell, who chose not to return for this film. Based on Cox’s appearance in the trailer, she may not last too much longer in the franchise either.

Here is Scream VI’s official synopsis:

Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

Scream VI is scheduled to open in theaters on March 10.

