Here’s All the New Movie Trailers Running During the 2026 Super Bowl

Football may be the main event at the Super Bowl, but from the star-studded commercials (like this clever Xfinity ad featuring the OG Jurassic Park crew) to the larger-than-life Halftime Show, there are plenty of other reasons to tune in to the Big Game. Our favorite thing to watch as we stuff ourselves with Buffalo wings and nachos? All the exciting new Super Bowl movie trailers, of course.

This year, Super Bowl LX takes place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will face off Sunday night (February 8). The game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock beginning at 6:30PM E.T.

Bad Bunny will headline the annual Halftime Show, and amid all the excitement we’ll be keeping an eye out for the brand new movie trailers and teasers that will run or premiere during the event, as well as during Super Bowl-related events earlier in the day.

Every Super Bowl, some of the biggest movies of the year run trailers during the game, building buzz among audiences and often going viral in the process. Some films coming out in 2026 have already dropped their big game spots online, including Scream 7, the highly anticipated horror film starring Neve Campbell, and Project Hail Mary, a new sci-fi feature starring Ryan Gosling, which you can watch down below.

Still, there’s plenty more to come. Though unconfirmed, some movie trailers expected to air during the Super Bowl this year include The Mandalorian and Grogu (out May 22), Pixar’s new animated film Hoppers (out March 6), The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (out April 1), the new Michael Jackson biopic Michael (out April 24), Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day (out June 12), and possibly Toy Story 5 (out June 19).

It certainly isn’t cheap to run a movie trailer during the Super Bowl, by the way. According to CNBC, a single 30-second advertising spot during the game cost advertisers an average of $8 million this year, with a handful of ad slots setting a record high at a whopping $10 million per commercial.

As they become available, watch the biggest new movie trailers for 2026 that are set to run or premiere on during Super Bowl LX below.

Watch the Scream 7 Trailer (Out February 27)

Watch the Supergirl Trailer (Out June 26)

Watch the Project Hail Mary Trailer (Out March 20)

Watch the Disclosure Day Trailer (Out June 12)

Watch The Mandalorian and Grogu Trailer (Out May 22)

Watch the Hoppers Trailer (Out March 6)

Watch the Minions & Monsters Trailer (Out July 1)

Watch The Adventures of Cliff Booth Trailer (Out Summer 2026)

Watch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Trailer (Out April 1)

Check back throughout the Big Game tonight as we add additional movie trailers to this list.

