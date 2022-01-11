‘Scream’ Final Trailer: Ghostface Is Back

Will Scream be the movie to finally dethrone Spider-Man: No Way Home at the top of the box office chart? Most predictions right now having it grossing about $40 million, which would likely be enough to make it the top film in the country. As one final sales pitch there’s a new trailer out today, featuring the returning cast of Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox, plus good old Ghostface — who in at least one scene seems to have a new silver mask and a flamethrower.

Who says you can’t teach an old slasher villain new tricks? This fifth Scream film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, taking over for the late Wes Craven, with a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. There’s not too much given away in terms of the plot in this final Scream trailer, but it does hint at one or more of those core characters possibly (finally) becoming one of Ghostface’s victims this time. Watch the trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Scream opens in theaters this Friday.

