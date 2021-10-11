‘Scream’ First Images and Poster Debut Ahead of Trailer

“It’s Always Someone You Know.”

That’s the new tagline of the brand new Scream. It’s just called Scream, even though it is technically the fourth sequel to the original Wes Craven Scream that redefined the slasher movie by acknowledging all of the genre’s most tired clichés. Craven passed away in 2015 so this new film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett in his place. (Original Scream writer Kevin Williamson is an executive producer on the new project.)

Here’s that poster:

In addition to the new poster, Entertainment Weekly just unveiled the first batch of photos from the film, including the first look at Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox reprising their roles as Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers. David Arquette is back too as bumbling cop Dewey Riley, but he’s not in these photos):

As you will note, at least one of the photos includes a very obvious callback to the first scene from the very first Scream, when Drew Barrymore became Ghostface’s very first victim:

The new cast includes Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, Jack Quaid, and Melissa Barrera. Little is known about the plot specifics; EW would only say that it involves “a new killer who puts on the Ghostface mask and begins targeting teenagers to resurrect secrets from Woodsboro's corpse-filled past.” Gillett noted that the film was so secretive about spoilers they they “went as far as to withhold [the big twists] in the script from the actors. We wanted everybody involved, to the degree that we could, to be a part of the whodunit.”

Scream opens in theaters on January 14, 2022. The first trailer is expected to debut tomorrow.