David Harbour Says ‘Thunderbolts’ Brings ‘Something New’ to MCU

David Harbour is branching out from his Stranger Things fame to develop his MCU character, Red Guardian. After previously appearing in Black Widow, Harbour now says the upcoming Thunderbolts will bring something new. Thunderbolts, the final film of Phase 5, sees Red Guardian thrown into a whole new scenario. In the movie, he’ll be joining a Suicide Squad-like team of anti-heroes.

In addition to Harbour's Red Guardian, there are plenty of other “heroes” on the Thunderbolts team. Based on concept art, the group also features Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina, and the list goes on. Additionally, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, will also appear in the film.

Collider recently spoke with David Harbour, and while the conversation wasn't centered around Thunderbolts, things understandably drifted in that direction. He shared the following thoughts on the film:

It’s really cool. We introduce a thing that’s super cool. It's vital. I'm psyched that Julia Louis Dreyfus' character is going to be, in a bigger way, explored ... I just love this mercenary element in the MCU. MCU has always been sort of elevated in a certain way. Captain America, even Iron Man, although he has egos, are always in it for the right reasons or ultimately does the right thing. And I like these guys who are a bunch of losers or a bunch of guys who can’t quite get it right. And so far what they've pitched me just feels really cool

As of now, Thunderbolts is slated for release on July 26th of 2022.

