Seth Rogen Debuts His New ‘Ninja Turtles’ at CinemaCon

Seth Rogen sporting a turtle-green suit takes the stage at CinemaCon 2023 Paramount Pictures presentation; personally presenting a special extended trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Rogen expressed his admiration for the TMNT franchise from a very young age. Citing the original 1987 animated series, as well as the 1990 feature film as some of his favorite Turtle material.

Rogen assured theater owners that he finally made a film that families could bring their children to, assuring it will be a fun and clean time at the movies for everyone. Rogen cited his past works like Superbad as teenage movies. And expressed that the one thing all of the great Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shows and films have been missing are the teenagers. And this film addresses that missing piece by casting actual teens as Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael.

Paramount Paramount loading...

READ MORE: The Original TMNT Movie Remains an Underrated Classic

Sure, the Turtles were teenagers in their previous on screen adaptations. But I think what Rogen was alluding to is that in previous adaptations the Turtles have been quick to grow up and become more mature heroes, young adults. Most of Seth Rogen’s films may be intended for mature audiences, but they’re notoriously immature, and that’s what we love about them! They’re funny and stupid (in a good way). The immaturity and naivete of the characters are always what make his films so comical and a joy to watch. And that’s what Rogen promises we���ll be getting in Mutant Mayhem.

This extended trailer introduced Ice Cube as the character Superfly, Rogen himself as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Master Splinter, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ayo Edebriri as April O’Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, and Maya Rudolf as Cynthia Utrom. And then of course we have the Turtles, Nicholas Cantu as Leonardo, Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, and Brady Noon as Raphael.

Seeing the extended trailer was a lot of fun, but I was personally most excited to hear that signature Rogen laugh in person. My wife will be forever jealous.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is scheduled to open in theaters August 4, 2023.

Get our free mobile app