The House From ‘Silence Of the Lambs’ Is Up For Sale

Let’s hope it comes with a “Hello, Clarice” doormat.

Yes, those looking for a cozy yet spooky four bedroom in Western Pennsylvania that was once the home of a fictional serial killer, look no further. Buffalo Bill’s infamous residence from the horror classic The Silence of the Lambs has hit the market. You can view the listing for yourself on Zillow.

$298,500 gets you 2,334 square feet of pure and vaguely disturbing movie magic sitting on 1.76 acres of land. The listing promises “original hardwood floors, woodwork, light fixtures, pocket doors, fireplaces and wallpaper” all in “pristine condition, dating back to 1910 when the home was built.” Recent additions to the property in the years since it was used for The Silence of The Lambs include a “wrap around porch and gazebo, a rose bed garden and fountain.” It sounds lovely, especially because the listing makes absolutely no mention of a giant hole in the basement where Buffalo Bill’s victims were held captive. (Maybe they’ve since filled it in.)

There’s even a video tour of the property to watch while you put the lotion on your skin:

The listing suggests the house would make an “amazing Airbnb.” I like that idea. Someone buy it and start renting it out. Who wouldn’t want to stay there around Halloween? Just remember to bring your night vision goggles.