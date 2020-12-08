‘Silence of the Lambs’ Sequel Series ‘Clarice’ Gets First Teaser

Hello, Clarice.

CBS has released the first teaser for their upcoming sequel TV series to The Silence of the Lambs, simply titled Clarice. The show, set after the events of Silence of the Lambs, stars Rebecca Breeds as FBI Agent Clarice Starling, previously played in the Silence film by Jodie Foster (and in Hannibal by Julianne Moore). The new series was created by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Here’s that first teaser:

In addition to Breeds as Clarice, the show also stars Michael Cudlitz, Lucca de Oliveira, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Devyn Tyler and Marnee Carpenter. Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Venture into 1993, a year after the events of "The Silence of the Lambs," to explore the untold personal story of Clarice Starling as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high-stakes political world of Washington.

Obviously, this is not the first TV series to spring from the Hannibal Lecter book series by Thomas Harris; Hannibal aired for three critically-acclaimed (although not particularly high-rated) seasons on NBC from 2013 to 2015. Talk of revivals and movies were rampant for the first couple years after Hannibal went off the air, but they’ve yet to amount to anything. In the meantime, there’s this new series focusing on Clarice — who never appeared on Hannibal.

Clarice premieres on February 11 on CBS. Enjoy it with an old friend you have over for dinner.