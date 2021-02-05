10 Films That Prove February Is a Great Month For Movies

In the film community, January and February are often referred to as “dump months.” It’s the period of time when a movie can be released with lower critical and commercial expectations. The phrase comes from the idea that the beginning of the year is a “dumping ground” for studio releases that don’t quite fit the rest of the release slate. While a January release is often considered to be the worst movie-killer, February often gets a bad rep too.

But as it turns out, there are quite a few great movies that debuted in February. In some cases, a low-key February release is just what a movie needs to stand apart. In others, a movie is just so groundbreaking its success eclipses its release date. Here are the 10 best February theatrical releases of the past 35 years.