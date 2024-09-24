I think we need to start talking about Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan as one of the very best director/actor teams of the 21st century. They’ve worked together on every single one of Coogler’s features, starting with Fruitvale Station in 2013, and continuing through Creed and the two Black Panther movies. That track record speaks for itself.

Now they’re back together for a new film with two Michael B. Jordans in it; in Sinners, he plays twins. The full extent of the story is a bit hard to parse from the film’s first trailer, which just premiered online, but it is definitely a gritty horror movie with Jordan in the lead role. Given Coogler and Jordan’s track record together, I don’t need to know anything more than that.

The film’s cast also includes Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Delroy Lindo. You can watch the film’s first trailer below:

READ MORE: 10 Great Trailers From 10 Really Bad Movies

This project came together quickly. Warner Bros. snatched up the rights to the project in January of 2024, and the movie was shot over the late spring and early summer. Just a few weeks after that, we’ve already got a trailer.

Here is the film’s officials synopsis:

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Sinners is currently scheduled to open in theaters on March 7, 2025.

Get our free mobile app