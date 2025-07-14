The Best Horror Movies of 2025 So Far

We’re just over halfway through 2025 and the year has already delivered a feast of bloody, biting horror movies for fans of the genre to sink their eager teeth into.

From surprisingly smart legacyquels, to gory director passion projects, sci-fi thrillers, and bold, blood-soaked blockbusters, horror has so far offered up a delicious platter of diverse, inventive, and thought-provoking scary movies this year — both by way of quiet, indie darlings to loud, big-budget bangers.

Audiences were terrified by A24’s dread-inducing, visceral fright-fest, Bring Her Back, while Ryan Coogler’s epic Southern Gothic vampire flick, Sinners, challenged and stretched viewers’ expectations of the genre.

Speaking of which, 2025 has also been marked by a number of established Hollywood directors’ debut forays into horror, such as the aforementioned Coogler, as well as Steven Soderbergh, whose supernatural thriller Presence delivered voyeuristic, slow-burning gloom and doom.

Still, 2025 has plenty left on the menu, including Together, Him, Black Phone 2, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Conjuring: Last Rites, and many more, so this humble list will undoubtedly grow by the end of the year (and as I continue to work my way through my gargantuan watch list).

The Best Horror Movies of 2025

From slow-burn supernatural thrillers to body horror bonanzas, these are the best horror movies 2025 has offered fans of the genre so far.

