One Dwayne Johnson disaster movie in 2018? Unacceptable! Give us more! Luckily, the movie movie gods have answered our prayers. After The Rock’s Rampage hits theaters this Spring, we’ll get to see the hulking movie star take on another massive foe: a towering skyscraper that’s caught fire. And Sunday’s Super Bowl brought the first trailer.

In Skyscraper, Johnson plays a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team Leader who’s in charge of security for massive buildings. One new building though, is a special case – standing tall above the Burj Kalifa, this new skyscraper is a terrifying 3500 feet tall (no thanks). When it catches fire, Johnson is promptly framed and he must not only clear his name and attempt the find the baddies that set him up, but his family is also trapped inside the building.

Wait, are the stakes not high enough yet? The first trailer, which debuted during the Super Bowl, reveals he also has a prosthetic leg, which he ties a rope to, then hangs from the building from. This movie is The Rock in full Tom Cruise à la Ghost Protocol mode, and maybe even more nuts? Put it in my eyeballs now.

The film is from Central Intelligence director Rawson Marshall Thurber and also stars Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Noah Taylor, and Pablo Schreiber. Skyscraper hits theaters July 13.