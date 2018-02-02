Fighting giant mutated animals isn’t enough for Dwayne Johnson; he needs bigger, badder dangers to keep him from falling asleep. So why not a movie where it’s The Rock vs. the tallest building in the world? Now set that building on fire, frame Johnson for it, then trap his family inside. You’ve got yourself a real disaster movie worthy of The Rock and his bulging muscles.

Skyscraper follows Johnson’s former FBI hostage rescuer when a new building, standing at a totally not terrifying 3,500 feet, is set ablaze. A bunch of baddies frame him for it, and on top of fleeing from authorities, he’s got to go inside the building to save his fam. The only issue is that his loved ones are trapped above the fire line, so running up the stairs or taking the elevator is a no-go. How will he get to them? Jumping, of course, at nearly 3,500 feet from the ground. Don’t waste time trying to imagine what that looks like, the new poster does it for you:

Wait a second… this looks familiar. Is Skyscraper a secret Mission: Impossible sequel? Quit teasing us already and give us The Rock vs. Tom Cruise action movie we deserve. Hell, give us an entire cinematic universe of these two pulling off insane stunts; you can guarantee my ticket.

Here’s the full Skyscraper synopsis:

Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary’s Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line.

Take a peek at the film’s first teaser before the trailer debuts this Sunday during the Super Bowl, where the full trailer for Mission: Impossible – Fallout will also debut. Who needs football when you’ve got action movies? Skyscraper hits theaters July 13.