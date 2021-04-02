The following post contains minor spoilers for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The Green Lantern that was originally supposed to appear in the post-credits scene of Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been revealed. Graphic artist Jojo Aguilar shared the image on Twitter, along with a handful of other character design drawings. Now we know what Green Lantern would have looked like in the Snyder Cut, if his appearance had remained in the film.

“This was the best experience in my career working with @ZackSnyder,” shared Aguilar in a post. I've worked a long time and by far he was the most professional, most personable, and Coolest! and thanks @jayoliva1for introducing me to him!”

As we now know, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was originally intended to have a Green Lantern cameo. But it wasn’t going to be Ryan Reynolds' Hal Jordan. Director Zack Snyder was planning on introducing a different incarnation of the superhero, John Stewart, to the DCEU. However, that idea was scrapped after Warner Bros. told Snyder that they had their own plans for the character. Their decision almost caused Snyder to walk away from Justice League a second time.

Snyder eventually complied with the studio's requests, and he settled on replacing Green Lantern with Martian Manhunter. (You can see the concept art for his Manhunter above.) This disappointed some fans, who were looking forward to seeing John Stewart on screen. Especially now, knowing that he would have looked so cool with his sleek, all-black costume and glowing, green powers. At least the character will arrive in the DCEU eventually — just on Warner Bros.’ terms. Currently, a Green Lantern TV series is in the works for HBO Max.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is streaming now on HBO Max, in both color and black and white.

Gallery — Justice League Issues The Snyder Cut Didn't Fix: