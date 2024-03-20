Everything New on Netflix in April 2024
Zack Snyder fans who have been waiting for months to see how Rebel Moon ends will get their chance in April, when the film’s second half, The Scargiver debuts on streaming.
Also coming to Netflix in April: The new TV adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley, simply called Ripley, and starring Andrew Scott as the title character. There’s also Scoop, ripped from the headlines and about the Prince Andrew / Jeffrey Epstein scandal, the Doom Patrol spinoff Dead Boy Detectives, and a “magic prank show” from magician Justin Willman.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in April 2024.
Avail. 4/1/24
THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN -- NETFLIX SERIES
Famed magician and comedian Justin Willman uses his extraordinary skills to pull off ambitious and hilarious pranks like you've never seen before. With his team of twisted professionals, Justin executes brain-bending experiences to help everyday folks blow people's minds and settle old scores.
American Graffiti
Baby Driver
Battleship
Born on the Fourth of July
Glass
Happy Gilmore
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
How to Be Single
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
It's Kind of a Funny Story
The Land Before Time
The Little Things
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Molly's Game
Mortal Engines
One Piece Film: Red
Role Models
Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Split
Step Up: Revolution
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Theory of Everything
Wild Things
You've Got Mail
Avail. 4/2/24
Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed -- NETFLIX COMEDY
From his thoughts on aggressively scented trash bags to desk jobs in hell, comedian Demetri Martin delivers a one-of-a-kind stand-up special.
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Avail. 4/3/24
Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In 2012, a string of grisly murders sent shock waves through the Berlin party scene. The killer remained at large — until one of his targets survived.
Files of the Unexplained -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Eerie encounters, bizarre disappearances, haunting events and more perplexing phenomena are explored in this chilling investigative docuseries.
Rodeio Rock -- NETFLIX FILM
When a rock wannabe is forced to replace his famous sertanejo look-alike, he faces a life-changing choice — lose his own identity or follow his heart.
Avail. 4/4/24
100 Days to Indy: Season 1
Blackfish
Crooks -- NETFLIX SERIES
A priceless coin puts rival gangs across Europe at odds, forcing a retired safecracker to team up with a two-bit gangster for one last heist.
I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Carmie starts high school, but a charming sophomore drives a wedge in her friend group. Can Carmie balance boys, school — and an ancient prophecy?
Ripley -- NETFLIX SERIES
Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy and convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. The limited series drama is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels.
The Tearsmith -- NETFLIX FILM
Adopted together after a tough childhood in an orphanage, Nica and Rigel realize that unexpected but irresistible feelings pull them together.
Avail. 4/5/24
The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
From Rickrolling to viral conspiracy theories, explore how an anonymous website evolved into a hub for real-world chaos in this documentary.
Parasyte: The Grey -- NETFLIX SERIES
When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat.
Scoop -- NETFLIX FILM
Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization gives an insider account of how the women of Newsnight secured Prince Andrew’s infamous interview.
Avail. 4/8/24
Spirit Rangers: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Spirit Rangers return to help more friends at Xus National Park, learning more about their culture — and the world around them — every day.
Avail. 4/9/24
Neal Brennan: Crazy Good -- NETFLIX COMEDY
In his third Netflix original comedy special, Neal Brennan is feeling pretty great and he’s ready to let you know why. True to form, Neals brings his fresh point of view to hilarious topics ranging from crypto and millionaire mindsets, to his ever-evolving views on mental health and relationships.
Avail. 4/10/24
Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect -- NETFLIX SERIES
An old case is wrenched open when a reporter goes missing, leading his web sleuth daughter to a small mountain town haunted by a sect, secrecy and death.
The Hijacking of Flight 601 -- NETFLIX SERIES
After a plane is hijacked, two flight attendants must outwit their assailants amid intense negotiations in the air and on the ground. Based on real events.
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment -- NETFLIX SERIES
At an Arkansas detention facility, a sheriff implements a radical social experiment to grant men who are incarcerated more agency in this reality series.
What Jennifer Did -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
It was a violent crime that shook a quiet Canadian town: Mysterious intruders break into the home of Vietnamese immigrants, terrorize the family, and leave a traumatized daughter as the only witness. Neighbors and friends describe the family as hospitable, generous, and hard-working – how could they be targets? This feature-length documentary from director Jenny Popplewell (American Murder: The Family Next Door) uses police interrogation footage and testimony from those involved to unravel a web of complexities that no one saw coming.
Avail. 4/11/24
As the Crow Flies: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
As a familiar face steps in front of the camera, old alliances are broken, new relationships are formed and the cards of broadcast news are reshuffled.
The Bricklayer
Heartbreak High: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Just when Amerie thinks she can finally start the new term in peace, a fresh round of trouble — plus a strange stalker — begins to disrupt her life.
Meekah: Season 2
Midsummer Night -- NETFLIX SERIES
Carina brings her family together for a traditional Swedish midsummer, but the happy occasion goes awry when long-held secrets start to come to light.
Avail. 4/12/24
A Journey -- NETFLIX FILM
Refusing treatment for her cancer, a woman goes on a road trip across Tasmania to check off items on her bucket list with her husband and best friend.
Amar Singh Chamkila -- NETFLIX FILM
A humble singer’s brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death.
Good Times -- NETFLIX SERIES
In this edgy, irreverent reimagining of the TV classic, a new generation of the Evans family keeps their head above water in a Chicago housing project.
Love, Divided -- NETFLIX FILM
Valentina is a young pianist starting over. Her neighbor David is an inventor who hates noise. And a paper-thin wall is about to become their matchmaker.
Stolen -- NETFLIX FILM
A young woman from Sweden's Indigenous Sámi community tracks down a killer to settle a personal score in this emotional drama based on real events.
Strange Way of Life
Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp -- NETFLIX FAMILY
After getting kicked out of the forest, Woody thinks he's found a forever home at Camp Woo Hoo — until an inspector threatens to shut down the camp.
Avail. 4/15/24
The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5
Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel
Avail. 4/16/24
Knocked Up
Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Jimmy Carr refutes the idea that you can't joke about anything these days with his edgy takes on gun control, religion, cancel culture and consent.
Avail. 4/17/24
Black Sails: Seasons 1-4
The Circle: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward the ultimate cash prize as top influencer.
Don't Hate the Player -- NETFLIX SERIES
Starting out in a makeshift camp, 13 players compete for a spot in a luxury villa and a shot at 150,000 euros in a tense game of strategy and survival.
The Grimm Variations -- NETFLIX ANIME
Inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm stories, this anthology features six fairy tales with a dark twist, exposing the shadowy side of human desire.
Our Living World -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This stunning nature series narrated by Cate Blanchett explores the intelligence, resourcefulness and interconnectedness of life on our planet.
Avail. 4/18/24
Bros -- NETFLIX SERIES
After receiving some shocking news, two best friends travel from Jerusalem to Krakow for a football match, hoping to leave their troubles behind.
The Upshaws: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
A new season of ups, downs and life changes has the Upshaws blessed — and stressed. But no matter what, it's still family first, last and always.
Avail. 4/19/24
Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver -- NETFLIX FILM
The rebel warriors gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge — and legends are made. A Zack Snyder film.
Avail. 4/21/24
Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know
Avail. 4/22/24
Ahead of the Curve
CoComelon Lane: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Welcome back to CoComelon Lane, where JJ, Bella, Cece, Cody and Nina are using their imaginations, trying new things and learning big lessons every day!
Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen -- NETFLIX COMEDY
The irreverent Scottish comedian tackles big themes like death, decline and the disappointments of middle age in her stand-up special filmed in Bristol.
Avail. 4/23/24
Brigands: The Quest for Gold -- NETFLIX SERIES
In the 19th century, when the southern lands of Italy are bandit territory, Filomena escapes her wealthy but sad life to lead a risky treasure hunt.
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? -- NETFLIX SERIES
From the villa to the jungle, contestants must keep their friends close and their enemies closer. Who will win entry to paradise and 100,000 euros?
Avail. 4/24/24
Deliver Me -- NETFLIX SERIES
When teenagers Billy and Dogge are recruited by a local gang, the friends face a violent world they are too young to protect themselves from.
Don't Hate the Player -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Starting out in a makeshift camp, 13 players compete for a spot in a luxury villa and a shot at 150,000 euros in a tense game of strategy and survival.
King Richard
TLC Forever
Avail. 4/25/24
City Hunter -- NETFLIX FILM
An exceptional marksman and hopeless playboy, private eye Ryo Saeba reluctantly forms an alliance with his late partner's sister to investigate his death.
Dead Boy Detectives -- NETFLIX SERIES
Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives.
Avail. 4/26/24
The Asunta Case -- NETFLIX SERIES
When Rosario Porto and Alfonso Basterra report their daughter Asunta as missing, the investigation soon turns against them. Inspired by true events.
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Delve into the digestive system with this lighthearted and informative documentary that demystifies the role gut health plays in our overall well-being.
Avail. 4/29/24
Boiling Point: Season 1
Honeymoonish -- NETFLIX FILM
Two newlyweds on their honeymoon discover that they are different in almost every way — but can these opposites attract?
Avail. 4/30/24
Fiasco -- NETFLIX SERIES
When disaster strikes the set of a first-time film director, a behind-the-scenes crew captures everything as mishaps, blackmail and sabotage ensue.
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
From the villa to the jungle, contestants must keep their friends close and their enemies closer. Who will win entry to paradise and 100,000 euros?
