Everything New on Netflix in April 2024

Zack Snyder fans who have been waiting for months to see how Rebel Moon ends will get their chance in April, when the film’s second half, The Scargiver debuts on streaming.

Also coming to Netflix in April: The new TV adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley, simply called Ripley, and starring Andrew Scott as the title character. There’s also Scoop, ripped from the headlines and about the Prince Andrew / Jeffrey Epstein scandal, the Doom Patrol spinoff Dead Boy Detectives, and a “magic prank show” from magician Justin Willman.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in April 2024.

Avail. 4/1/24

THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN -- NETFLIX SERIES

Famed magician and comedian Justin Willman uses his extraordinary skills to pull off ambitious and hilarious pranks like you've never seen before. With his team of twisted professionals, Justin executes brain-bending experiences to help everyday folks blow people's minds and settle old scores.

American Graffiti

Baby Driver

Battleship

Born on the Fourth of July

Glass

Happy Gilmore

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

How to Be Single

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

It's Kind of a Funny Story

The Land Before Time

The Little Things

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Molly's Game

Mortal Engines

One Piece Film: Red

Role Models

Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Split

Step Up: Revolution

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Theory of Everything

Wild Things

You've Got Mail

Avail. 4/2/24

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed -- NETFLIX COMEDY

From his thoughts on aggressively scented trash bags to desk jobs in hell, comedian Demetri Martin delivers a one-of-a-kind stand-up special.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Avail. 4/3/24

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 2012, a string of grisly murders sent shock waves through the Berlin party scene. The killer remained at large — until one of his targets survived.

Files of the Unexplained -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Eerie encounters, bizarre disappearances, haunting events and more perplexing phenomena are explored in this chilling investigative docuseries.

Rodeio Rock -- NETFLIX FILM

When a rock wannabe is forced to replace his famous sertanejo look-alike, he faces a life-changing choice — lose his own identity or follow his heart.

Avail. 4/4/24

100 Days to Indy: Season 1

Blackfish

Crooks -- NETFLIX SERIES

A priceless coin puts rival gangs across Europe at odds, forcing a retired safecracker to team up with a two-bit gangster for one last heist.

I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Carmie starts high school, but a charming sophomore drives a wedge in her friend group. Can Carmie balance boys, school — and an ancient prophecy?

Ripley -- NETFLIX SERIES

Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy and convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. The limited series drama is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels.

The Tearsmith -- NETFLIX FILM

Adopted together after a tough childhood in an orphanage, Nica and Rigel realize that unexpected but irresistible feelings pull them together.

Avail. 4/5/24

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Rickrolling to viral conspiracy theories, explore how an anonymous website evolved into a hub for real-world chaos in this documentary.

Parasyte: The Grey -- NETFLIX SERIES

When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat.

Scoop -- NETFLIX FILM

Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization gives an insider account of how the women of Newsnight secured Prince Andrew’s infamous interview.

Avail. 4/8/24

Spirit Rangers: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Spirit Rangers return to help more friends at Xus National Park, learning more about their culture — and the world around them — every day.

Avail. 4/9/24

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good -- NETFLIX COMEDY

In his third Netflix original comedy special, Neal Brennan is feeling pretty great and he’s ready to let you know why. True to form, Neals brings his fresh point of view to hilarious topics ranging from crypto and millionaire mindsets, to his ever-evolving views on mental health and relationships.

Avail. 4/10/24

Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect -- NETFLIX SERIES

An old case is wrenched open when a reporter goes missing, leading his web sleuth daughter to a small mountain town haunted by a sect, secrecy and death.

The Hijacking of Flight 601 -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a plane is hijacked, two flight attendants must outwit their assailants amid intense negotiations in the air and on the ground. Based on real events.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment -- NETFLIX SERIES

At an Arkansas detention facility, a sheriff implements a radical social experiment to grant men who are incarcerated more agency in this reality series.

What Jennifer Did -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

It was a violent crime that shook a quiet Canadian town: Mysterious intruders break into the home of Vietnamese immigrants, terrorize the family, and leave a traumatized daughter as the only witness. Neighbors and friends describe the family as hospitable, generous, and hard-working – how could they be targets? This feature-length documentary from director Jenny Popplewell (American Murder: The Family Next Door) uses police interrogation footage and testimony from those involved to unravel a web of complexities that no one saw coming.

Avail. 4/11/24

As the Crow Flies: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As a familiar face steps in front of the camera, old alliances are broken, new relationships are formed and the cards of broadcast news are reshuffled.

The Bricklayer

Heartbreak High: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Just when Amerie thinks she can finally start the new term in peace, a fresh round of trouble — plus a strange stalker — begins to disrupt her life.

Meekah: Season 2

Midsummer Night -- NETFLIX SERIES

Carina brings her family together for a traditional Swedish midsummer, but the happy occasion goes awry when long-held secrets start to come to light.

Avail. 4/12/24

A Journey -- NETFLIX FILM

Refusing treatment for her cancer, a woman goes on a road trip across Tasmania to check off items on her bucket list with her husband and best friend.

Amar Singh Chamkila -- NETFLIX FILM

A humble singer’s brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death.

Good Times -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this edgy, irreverent reimagining of the TV classic, a new generation of the Evans family keeps their head above water in a Chicago housing project.

Love, Divided -- NETFLIX FILM

Valentina is a young pianist starting over. Her neighbor David is an inventor who hates noise. And a paper-thin wall is about to become their matchmaker.

Stolen -- NETFLIX FILM

A young woman from Sweden's Indigenous Sámi community tracks down a killer to settle a personal score in this emotional drama based on real events.

Strange Way of Life

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp -- NETFLIX FAMILY

After getting kicked out of the forest, Woody thinks he's found a forever home at Camp Woo Hoo — until an inspector threatens to shut down the camp.

Avail. 4/15/24

The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5

Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel

Avail. 4/16/24

Knocked Up

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Jimmy Carr refutes the idea that you can't joke about anything these days with his edgy takes on gun control, religion, cancel culture and consent.

Avail. 4/17/24

Black Sails: Seasons 1-4

The Circle: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward the ultimate cash prize as top influencer.

Don't Hate the Player -- NETFLIX SERIES

Starting out in a makeshift camp, 13 players compete for a spot in a luxury villa and a shot at 150,000 euros in a tense game of strategy and survival.

The Grimm Variations -- NETFLIX ANIME

Inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm stories, this anthology features six fairy tales with a dark twist, exposing the shadowy side of human desire.

Our Living World -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This stunning nature series narrated by Cate Blanchett explores the intelligence, resourcefulness and interconnectedness of life on our planet.

Avail. 4/18/24

Bros -- NETFLIX SERIES

After receiving some shocking news, two best friends travel from Jerusalem to Krakow for a football match, hoping to leave their troubles behind.

The Upshaws: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A new season of ups, downs and life changes has the Upshaws blessed — and stressed. But no matter what, it's still family first, last and always.

Avail. 4/19/24

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver -- NETFLIX FILM

The rebel warriors gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge — and legends are made. A Zack Snyder film.

Avail. 4/21/24

Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know

Avail. 4/22/24

Ahead of the Curve

CoComelon Lane: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Welcome back to CoComelon Lane, where JJ, Bella, Cece, Cody and Nina are using their imaginations, trying new things and learning big lessons every day!

Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen -- NETFLIX COMEDY

The irreverent Scottish comedian tackles big themes like death, decline and the disappointments of middle age in her stand-up special filmed in Bristol.

Avail. 4/23/24

Brigands: The Quest for Gold -- NETFLIX SERIES

In the 19th century, when the southern lands of Italy are bandit territory, Filomena escapes her wealthy but sad life to lead a risky treasure hunt.

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? -- NETFLIX SERIES

From the villa to the jungle, contestants must keep their friends close and their enemies closer. Who will win entry to paradise and 100,000 euros?

Avail. 4/24/24

Deliver Me -- NETFLIX SERIES

When teenagers Billy and Dogge are recruited by a local gang, the friends face a violent world they are too young to protect themselves from.

Don't Hate the Player -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Starting out in a makeshift camp, 13 players compete for a spot in a luxury villa and a shot at 150,000 euros in a tense game of strategy and survival.

King Richard

TLC Forever

Avail. 4/25/24

City Hunter -- NETFLIX FILM

An exceptional marksman and hopeless playboy, private eye Ryo Saeba reluctantly forms an alliance with his late partner's sister to investigate his death.

Dead Boy Detectives -- NETFLIX SERIES

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives.

Avail. 4/26/24

The Asunta Case -- NETFLIX SERIES

When Rosario Porto and Alfonso Basterra report their daughter Asunta as missing, the investigation soon turns against them. Inspired by true events.

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Delve into the digestive system with this lighthearted and informative documentary that demystifies the role gut health plays in our overall well-being.

Avail. 4/29/24

Boiling Point: Season 1

Honeymoonish -- NETFLIX FILM

Two newlyweds on their honeymoon discover that they are different in almost every way — but can these opposites attract?

Avail. 4/30/24

Fiasco -- NETFLIX SERIES

When disaster strikes the set of a first-time film director, a behind-the-scenes crew captures everything as mishaps, blackmail and sabotage ensue.

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

From the villa to the jungle, contestants must keep their friends close and their enemies closer. Who will win entry to paradise and 100,000 euros?

