A ‘Solo’ Sequel Isn’t Happening Any Time Soon

Star Wars is traditionally one of the only safe bets in all of film. Every Star Wars movie makes oodles of money; every Star Wars movie begets more Star Wars movies... at least until Solo: A Star Wars Story came out in 2018. The prequel, starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, grossed just $392 million worldwide, a fraction that the main Star Wars saga films, and even Rogue One, brought in at the box office.

Based on that outcome, this news isn’t shocking, but let’s note it anyway: Asked about the state of the Solo franchise on Twitter, screenwriter Jon Kasdan essentially announced that the series is over, at least for now. “Don’t think anyone’s pursuing a Solo sequel at the moment,” he wrote, adding that “the [Disney+] Star Wars slate is really...pretty packed.” Low interest, resources dedicated elsewhere, in other words, means Solo will probably be the solo Solo.

This is despite the fact that Solo very much tried to set up a sequel in its final scenes, including a surprise cameo from an unexpected Star Wars character, and leaving loads of unresolved conflict between Han and his on-and-off romantic interest Qi’ra, played by Emilia Clarke. Like so many plot threads in the era of cinematic universes, that’s a storyline that will probably never get resolved, except maybe in a comic or novel some day.

Whatever you thought of Solo, there was enough material for another movie — or maybe a Disney+ series — but the stars (and their wars) have not aligned to make it happen. We’ll have to settle for more The Mandalorian, the Cassian Andor series, as well as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor, all of which are supposed to come to Disney+ starting later this year.

