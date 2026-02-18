Yet another big-name star is joining the ever-expanding cast of Sonic the Hedgehog.

If you stayed through the end credits of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 — and if you didn’t stay through the end credits, shame on you, what could possibly be more important that you walked out before it was over? — you saw the film tease the addition of longtime Sonic game cast member Amy Rose to the crew.

Now it looks as though Kristen Bell will voice the character in Sonic the Hedgehog 4. She joins Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Keanu Reeves as the voice of Shadow. (Tails is the only member of the group voiced by their original game actor, Colleen O'Shaughnessey.)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, most of the franchise’s live-action cast — Jim Carrey as Robotnik, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter as Sonic’s friends Tom and Maddie — “are expected to return to reprise their parts” in Sonic 4 as well.

The series has come quite a long way from its early beginnings. As you may recall, the first design of Sonic from the first Sonic movie was so off-model from the Sega games (and so nightmarish) that fans collectively lost their minds when it was revealed in the film’s first trailer.

Paramount responded by postponing the movie and completely redesigning the character so that it more closely his game counterpart. Their patience and added expense was worth it; the Sonic film series has grossed $1.19 billion worldwide to date, with the fourth film (with Bell as Amy) now moving forward.

Bell is no stranger to voicing cartoon characters, of course. She plays Princess Anna in Disney’s two Frozen films. A third one of those is in development as well.