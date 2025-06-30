Sonic the Hedgehog Becomes the Flash in Fun New DC Collab

Hold onto your Chaos Emeralds and utility belts, because Sonic the Hedgehog and the Justice League will race onto toy shelves later this year in a new collaboration featuring Sonic and his pals as our favorite DC superheroes.

An epic toy mash-up unveiled by collectibles and toys manufacturer JAKKS Pacific will hit shelves later this year following this year's release of DC Comics’ hit DC x Sonic the Hedgehog series.

The five-issue comic series that merged two of nerddom’s favorite franchises and saw Darkseid invade Sonic’s world will come to life in a series of toy products, including articulated action figures, vehicles, plush toys, and Funko Pops.

Already available to pre-order at Target for $59.99, the DC x Sonic the Hedgehog 5-inch “Power vs. Speed” Action Figure Multipack sees Shadow as Batman, Silver as Green Lantern and the speedy, titular blue hedgehog as—who else?—The Flash.

The set is expected to be released on Oct. 1, and the figures feature 22 points of articulation for optimal heroic posing for collectors and play alike.

Additional unveiled figures reveal Amy Rose as Wonder Woman, while a sneak peek on the Target website shows Tails as Cyborg in Funko Pop form.

Both retail for $14.99, though the Amy Rose figure pre-sale has already sold out, and the Pops aren’t available yet.

The DC x Sonic the Hedgehog crossover comic series began releasing issues back in March, with the collaboration expected to continue into 2026.

According to an official synopsis from SEGA:

From writer Ian Flynn and artist Adam Bryce Thomas, this new high-speed adventure will see the Justice League join forces with Sonic and friends as they work together to save their worlds from a major threat. In this brand-new, unprecedented crossover, the monstrous Darkseid crosses dimensions to invade the world of Sonic the Hedgehog, seeking the ultimate power. Sonic and his friends have faced everything from mad scientists to ancient spirits, but the forces of Apokolips may be too much for them! Thankfully, the full heroic might of the Justice League arrives to back them up!

The collaboration marks Sonic's first crossover comic series since Worlds Unite, 2015’s 12-issue Mega Man series.

