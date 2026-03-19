They called the first Sonic the Hedgehog sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The next was Sonic the Hedgehog 3. And you’re never going to believe this but the upcoming fourth film is called ... Sonic the Hedgehog 4.

Paramount confirmed that title as well as the movie’s official release date next spring with a brief video today, one that teases appearances by the long-running video game franchise’s Chaos Emeralds, plus the addition of Sonic supporting character Amy Rose (who will be voiced by Frozen’s Kristen Bell, and ... was that Metal Sonic?

Watch the “title reveal” video below:

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Paramount also confirmed the film’s full cast list: Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Kristen Bell, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Ben Kingsley, Matt Berry, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, Nick Offerman, Richard Ayoade. In your wildest dreams, would have predicted Jim Carrey would appear in four Sonic the Hedgehog movies? I would have been shocked in 1994 if you told me he’d be in one of them! (Ditto Ben Kingsley. Or should I say “Sonic the Hedgehog 4 star Sir Ben Kingsley”?)

The only other tidbit about the film Paramount confirmed in their release about Sonic 4 was the return of Jeff Fowler. The animator turned filmmaker has directed all four live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movies. Given the rocky start the first film had, that’s also a bit of a surprising fact.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 opens in theaters one year from today: March 19, 2027. To be safe, you might want to consider getting in line for tickets right now.

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