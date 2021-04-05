‘Space Jam 2’: The Coolest Trailer Easter Eggs

Space Jam: A New Legacy seems to be aimed at two audiences. One is kids who grew up loving the original movie. (If those grown-up fans have kids of their own to introduce to the movie, all the better.) The other is people who are really into the modern Easter egg film culture; people who watch movies as much to enjoy the plots and characters as to spot all of the tiny references to other films, comics, series, and various and sundry popular culture. (If you’ve read ScreenCrush before, we have a feeling you know what we’re talking about.)

For proof, check this out: The new Space Jam trailer just a day or two old, and already Warner Bros. has put out their own video breaking down the Easter eggs in the film. They spotlight the appearances by Game of Thrones dragons, Scooby-Doo vans, and even the Bat-signal. See how many of the Easter eggs you spotted below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.

Space Jam: A New Legacy opens in theaters and premieres on HBO Max on July 16.

Gallery — Space Jam: A New Legacy Character Posters: