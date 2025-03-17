The 10 Worst Movies of the Last 10 Years

Everything I said recently about the 10 best movies of the last 10 years? That was all true! They don’t make ’em like they used to — in a good way! There are more good to great movies than ever before! If you can find a great movie from the last decade to watch, you need to have your eyes checked.

Now ... that said ... there are bad movies too. With so many films coming to theaters and streaming in the last ten years, the law of averages suggests there musto be at least a couple stinkers to balance out the masterpieces. And there are. Ohhhhhh but there are.

Below, I’ve listed my picks for the ten worst films released over the course of the last ten years. There are some dreadful kids movies, brutal vanity projects, atrocious legacyquels, infurating remakes, soulless IP cash grabs, and supposed comedies that mistake rampant profanity for authentic humor. (Contrary to what my nine-year-old believes, just saying dirty words over and over does not qualify as an actual joke.)

So yes, we have gotten some really bad movies over the course of the last ten years. They are very much out there. That cannot be denied. Don’t get too bummed out about that, though. Remember: There are also plenty of very good movies too. Go watch those instead of these. You’ll thank me later. I promise.

The 10 Worst Movies of the Last Ten Years (2015-2024) Look, let’s not beat around the bush. These movies stink.

READ MORE: Movie We Used to Love That Are Cringe Now

Get our free mobile app